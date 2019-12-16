2020 New Music Awards Nomination Ballots Open
New Music Weekly magazine is excited to announce the open ballot for the 2020 New Music Awards now available. NMW subscribers, radio programmers and the general public can lend a hand in helping to choose the nominees by by casting their nominations at its online ballot.
In addition to artists & bands, there is the opportunity for record labels, radio stations, radio programmers & industry professionals to be nominated for recognition. New Music Weekly is in production for its annual Best of 2019 Edition, which will also be a review of artists and songs that qualify. We encourage music fans to participate by choosing their favorites in music and artists that have had an impact during 2019. Final nominations will be announced in January 2020. Cast your ballot now at newmusicawards.com.
Feel free to contact New Music Weekly now for advertising offers.
|
New Issue – Coming December 20th
|Billie Eilish:
Leaps Into U.S. Radio & Comes Out Big WinnerBillie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell was born December 18, 2001. This sudden superstar, an American singer and songwriter was born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, she began singing at a young age. She gained a following in 2016, when she released her single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud, subsequently released on the record labels Darkroom and Interscope Records. The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows. Eilish is most known for her 2019 single “Bad Guy”, which topped the Hot 100. She has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She is the youngest artist ever to have been nominated for the …