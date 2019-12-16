2020 New Music Awards Nomination Ballots Open

New Music Weekly magazine is excited to announce the open ballot for the 2020 New Music Awards now available. NMW subscribers, radio programmers and the general public can lend a hand in helping to choose the nominees by by casting their nominations at its online ballot.

In addition to artists & bands, there is the opportunity for record labels, radio stations, radio programmers & industry professionals to be nominated for recognition. New Music Weekly is in production for its annual Best of 2019 Edition, which will also be a review of artists and songs that qualify. We encourage music fans to participate by choosing their favorites in music and artists that have had an impact during 2019. Final nominations will be announced in January 2020. Cast your ballot now at newmusicawards.com.



