Billie Eilish: Leaps Into U.S. Radio & Comes Out Big Winner

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell was born December 18, 2001. This sudden superstar, an American singer and songwriter was born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, she began singing at a young age. She gained a following in 2016, when she released her single "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud, subsequently released on the record labels Darkroom and Interscope Records. The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows. Eilish is most known for her 2019 single "Bad Guy", which topped the Hot 100. She has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She is the youngest artist ever to have been nominated for the Big Four Grammy Awards. Her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me (2017), reached the top 15 in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Eilish collaborated with American singer Khalid for the single "Lovely", released in April 2018, and added to the soundtrack for the second season of 13 Reasons Why. Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) became the best-performing album of 2019 in the U.S. as well as reaching number one in the UK, Canada and Australia. The album contained four Hot 100 top 40 singles: "When the Party's Over", "Bury a Friend", "Wish You Were Gay", and "Bad Guy", the last of which became her first number-one single in the US. She is the first and, to date, only artist born in the 2000s to record a number-one single in the US. Eilish has eight gold and four platinum singles in the US.