CRS 2020 New Faces of Country Music® Show Lineup Announced

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has announced the lineup for the CRS 2020 New Faces of Country Music® Show. The final list of performers includes Ingrid Andress (Atlantic/WMN), Morgan Evans (Warner/WEA), Riley Green (BMLGR), Runaway June (Wheelhouse), and Mitchell Tenpenny (Riser House/Columbia Nashville).



CRB/CRS President of the Board, Kurt Johnson, comments, “This is an outstanding class of New Faces, representing some of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in our format. It’s truly one the best moments of the year for Country Radio—careers are made on the spot. Not to be missed!”

The five emerging artists set to perform were selected based on votes submitted by full-time radio station employees during the voting period, held Nov. 18 through Nov. 22.

The New Faces of Country Music® Show is one of the most anticipated events at Country Radio Seminar. The show has played a pivotal role in the careers of almost every major Country star. The annual showcase was formed in 1970, making CRS 2020’s New Faces event the 50th Anniversary show. For the upcoming year, the show will be held during CRS 2020 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. The show is co-sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Country Radio Seminar and Country Aircheck sponsor the evening’s annual industry awards presentation.

Dinner tickets for the 2020 New Faces of Country Music® Show are sold out. The $649 registration rate for Country Radio Seminar 2020, held Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21 at the Omni hotel, is available at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ®: The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® is a 501 © 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country Radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for Country Radio Seminar is currently $649 per person and is available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Additionally, the CRS host hotel, Omni Nashville, is accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.