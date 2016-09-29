Born Idina Kim Mentzel May 30, 1971. she is a very successful American actress, singer and songwriter. Menzel rose to prominence when she originated the role of Maureen Johnson in the Broadway musical Rent. Her performance earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1996. She reprised the role in the musical’s 2005 film adaptation. In 2003, Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Menzel returned to Broadway in the 2014 musical If/Then, which earned her a third Tony Award nomination. Additionally, Menzel is known for portraying the role of Shelby Corcoran on the musical comedy-drama TV series Glee from 2010 to 2013 as well as portraying Nancy in the 2007 Disney film Enchanted and being the voice of Queen Elsa in the 2013 Disney film Frozen, in which she sang the Academy and Grammy Award-winning song “Let It Go”. The song reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Menzel the first Tony Award-winning actress to reach the top 10.[3] Her first studio album in six years, Holiday Wishes, was released in 2014 and reached number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart. That year she was honored with the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. She performed in a solo world concert tour from May to October 2015. We are following her music career closely here at New Music Weekly and will continue to update you on her music successes. We all hope you enjoy our new Fall Music Preview and all of the information that is in this very special edition.
Idina Mentzel At It Again
