Web-based TV Show “Nashville Access” Becomes “Nashville Meets World”

In 2015, Nashville Access launched their internationally syndicated country radio show. Not long after that came the Nashville Access Podcast. And then came the Nashville Access Facebook Live Show.

In the past year, The Nashville Access Show with Camo (on Facebook and YouTube) has upped its game—increasing the production quality of the show, recording live, increasing its worldwide imprint and fan base…and now, it’s time to change again.

Effective today, Monday October 7th, “Nashville Access” becomes “Nashville Meets World.”

“It was just time,” says show host Camo (Cameron Wallace). “I think that the show—and name of the show—had run its course as it was. We saw the name as passive—almost like it’s ‘Hey, the show is here if you want it’, and that’s not what we’re about anymore. Nashville Meets World is more about having great artists both in Nashville and coming through Nashville that we get to showcase to the world, but now we’re also about actually going to different places in the world to see the best artists that may not be known outside of those places.”

Camo continues, “We started the process in the summer by adding the incredibly talented Zoee to our team. Zoee is a touring singer/songwriter, originally from Australia but now calling Glasgow, Scotland her home. She’s covered several festivals for us, including Foodies Festivals around the UK, TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and Millport Country Music Festival on Isle of Cumbrae in Scotland. She’s interviewed indie artists SeaGirls, Lockeland, Jessica Lynn, and more this summer. She also brings us an Irish Special this Thursday following our regular show. And last weekend, we introduced Anita Rey to our audience. Anita is an announcer at Radio Disney Argentina and fronts her own rock band, The Rey Band. She took us to the San Pedro Country Music Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Here in Nashville, we’re now shooting two cameras on the show, and we’ve added British expat, singer/songwriter Amy Westney and Westney Music Media to our team, to shoot and edit the show.”

“This is just the beginning though! Very soon, we’ll be announcing our ‘WorldWide Wednesday’ feature, which will be a part of our Wednesday show. Worldwide Wednesday will feature reports from Nashville Meets World correspondents around the world: Buenos Aires in Argentina, New York City, Toronto in Canada…with Italy, Netherlands, Australia, and more joining in. Every week, we’ll visit a different city around the world to catch a glimpse of what’s happening in local music scenes, brief interviews with local indie artists and more. We can’t wait to bring that into the show!”

Nashville Meets World is currently available at www.facebook.com/NashvilleMeetsWorld and Nashville Meets World on YouTube. The show premiers on Facebook on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 2pm Eastern/1pm Central/19:00 in the UK, with the shows moving over to YouTube the following week.

“We’re also in talks to be available on other platforms in the new year,” adds Camo.

Nashville Meets World. Nashville’s music talk show…taking viewers around the world, one song at a time.