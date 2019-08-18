Vince Gill Releases Latest OKIE Track: “Forever Changed”

Multi Grammy Award-winning MCA Nashville country artist Vince Gill released the latest focus track from his upcoming album OKIE today. “Forever Changed” is a song that is both timeless and of the moment. Inspired by Gill’s personal experience with attempted sexual abuse, “Forever Changed” gives voice to survivors of trauma and speaks to the cultural moment in a singular way. “I knew it was important for people to hear—it’s a real thing and you can’t sweep it under the rug,” Gill says, “It’s a story about sexual abuse and grew out of an incident that happened to me in junior high school—I was lucky and I escaped, but who knows how my life could have been different had I not gotten away.”

In 2018, Gill performed the song at the Ryman Auditorium for the Universal Music Group Nashville Artists’ Showcase during Country Radio Seminar. “We’re living in a time right now when finally people are having the courage to speak out about being abused, and I think that is beyond healthy and beyond beautiful—to see people finally have a voice for being wronged,” Gill told the audience, “maybe what’s been going on has given me a little bit of courage to speak out, too.”

NPR’s “Here & Now” recently spoke with Gill and highlighted tracks from the forthcoming release, OKIE. LISTEN to Here & Now

Gill is set to perform “Forever Changed” on NBC’s Today Show on Tuesday, August 27. Later that day he will perform an exclusive 60-minute set at the iHeartRadio Theater NY to celebrate the release of OKIE. iHeartCountry ICONS with Vince Gill is set to air at 7 PM ET and will be hosted by Cody Alan. Fans can tune into the live video stream of the performance and exclusive Q&A session on LiveXLive, and the event will also broadcast live on iHeartMedia’s Classic Country and Mainstream Country stations at 7 PM local time.

With 21 Grammy Awards to his name and over 26 million records sold, Gill has solidified his place as country music’s most eloquent and impassioned champion. He is both a world-class musician and a wide-ranging songwriter whose compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

OKIE will be released on August 23. Fans can pre-order HERE.

