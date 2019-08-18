BRETT YOUNG EXPANDS HIS STORY WITH “CHAPTERS” FEATURING GAVIN DEGRAW

Multi-PLATINUM-selling hitmaker Brett Young continues to unveil tracks from his upcoming project, THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS EP – September 13 on BMLG Records – today sharing the latest spin on his autobiographical song “Chapters.” Weaving his life story across four minutes and captivating fans with his “effortlessly soulful voice” (Music Row Magazine), the fresh track reunites Young with co-writer and longtime friend multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw as they record a stripped-down version at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN.

Watch the video now https://BrettYoung.lnk.to/ChaptersVideo + listen here https://BrettYoung.lnk.to/ChaptersAcoustic.

“This song is so special to me. It’s exactly my life,” Young said. “Getting to revisit and retool it with Gavin was a really cool experience, especially now that I’m in an exciting new stage of my life. I hope the fans feel like they can relate to it too and enjoy the new spin we put on it!”

DeGraw told the Associated Press of Young, “I love his story. He had high hopes for something else and it didn’t work out. Instead of kicking a can about it, he found a new direction. It’s a real classic underdog story… I tell Brett, ‘You’re gonna be the next stadium act..’”

Accolades continue to roll in for the ACM award-winner as he celebrates RIAA 5X PLATINUM certification for his unstoppable hit and the reigning BMI Country Song of the Year “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Fans with Xfinity can also tune-in now through September 4 to watch an exclusive performance on-demand from CMA Fest of his current single “Catch,” the follow-up to FIVE consecutive No. 1’s.

Young’s sophomore release, TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart and follows his PLATINUM self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. Delivering five consecutive No. 1 hits with “In Case You Didn’t Know” (5X PLATINUM), “Mercy” (2X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM), “Like I Loved You” (PLATINUM) and “Here Tonight” (GOLD), Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard). He has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone). Young has amassed more than 1.8 billion streams of his catalog globally. He continues to bring his “big stage presence” (OC Register) and “engaging and vocally strong” (Providence Journal) live show coast-to-coast to multiple festivals including iHeartRadio in Las Vegas on September 21. For additional information, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.