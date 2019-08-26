TYGA RELEASES LEGENDARY DELUXE, ALBUM WITH NINE BONUS TRACKS

Two months after releasing Legendary , Tyga is adding nine more songs to the record with Legendary Deluxe . The album, which was RIAA certified gold only 12 hours after its release, includes his latest singles, “Bop” (with YG & Blueface) and “Girls Have Fun” (ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid), in addition to all-star collaborations with J Balvin, Chris Brown, and more. The deluxe version of the album features the unreleased tracks, “Sliding” (ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff), “Penthouse in Miami”, “Love to F***” and “Too Much.”

Full tracklist below:

Too Many Lightskin Lil Wayne On Me (feat. Lil Wayne) Stash (feat. Blueface) Haute (feat. J Balvin & Chris Brown) Werkkkk Maykherkum Vibrate (feat. Swae Lee) S**t I Like Legendary (feat. Gunna) February Love (feat. Chris Brown) Goddamn (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) Taste (feat. Offset) Made Me (feat. Bazzi) Penthouse in Miami Love to F*** Dip (Tyga & Nicki Minaj) Too Much Slidin (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff) Bop (Tyga, YG, & Blueface) SWISH Floss in the Bank Girls Have Fun (feat. G-Eazy & Rich the Kid)

Known for his hip-hop hits and viral visuals, Tyga has achieved a new high as the 20th most streamed artist on Spotify worldwide. His latest music video, “Bop (with YG and Blueface)” has received nearly 21 million views on YouTube.

With over 30 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart, 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 17.3 million followers on Instagram, Tyga is taking the hip-hop world by storm. In addition to releasing music as a solo artist, Tyga has recently collaborated with Marshmello, Post Malone, YG, Tory Lanez, Ally Brooke, Sheenseea, Doja Cat and more.

About Tyga:

Tyga remains a hip-hop fixture with his dedicated and growing following of millions across social media. What sets Tyga apart from other rappers is his authentic and statement heavy music. Tyga’s chart topping history is undeniable with more than 30 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and selling over 638K albums, 12.2 million digital songs, nearly 2.5 billion on-demand streams over the last year alone, and over 2.7 billion views on YouTube. In addition to music, Tyga has made lasting impressions as a fashion designer and CEO with his dope shoots and making his presence known front row at New York and European Fashion Weeks. Tyga also serves as the founder of “Last Kings” clothing line while gracing the cover of Intersection Magazine, Nude, Flaunt, XXL, Fault, and more.