INTERSCOPE RECORDS PARTNERS WITH TYLER HUBBARD AND BRIAN KELLEY’S ROUND HERE RECORDS TO SUPPORT DYLAN SCHNEIDER’S NEW EP

Dylan Schneider’s new EP, Whole Town Talk (Interscope Records), is out today and available at all digital retailers. Interscope launched the four-song set in partnership with Round Here Records – the new label founded by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

“We are so excited to get to join team Dylan to help encourage, support, and create opportunities for this amazingly talented artist and writer,” shares Hubbard and Kelley. “We’ve loved Dylan since the day we met three or four years ago and are so thankful to have him in our family and on our roster. Timing is everything— and for Dylan, the time is now.”

“I’ve looked up to BK and Tyler for a long time now, and Interscope has been an amazing label home,” says Schneider. “To have two monsters in the music industry like FGL and Interscope joining forces on my behalf is a dream come true. Truly humbling. This new EP has been a long time coming, but I promise it’s worth the wait. This is hands down the best music i have ever written and recorded – can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Schneider is opening for Florida Georgia Line on the final leg of the multi-platinum duo’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour, which continues tonight with a show at Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, OH. See below for itinerary.

The 19-year-old artist recorded Whole Town Talk at Rygo Studios in Nashville, TN. The EP was produced by Mark Holman, who co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s chart-topping single, “Simple.” Born and raised in Indiana, Schneider pays tribute to his roots on the infectious “How To Country,” proudly declaring, “nobody gotta teach me how to country.” He wrote the song with Holman, James McNair and Justin Wilson. View the lyric video for “How To Country” HERE.

“Whole Town Talk,” the title track, is a sizzling party anthem that Schneider wrote with Corey Crowder and Tyler Hubbard while “Bad Thing About A Backroad” and “Hometown Heartless” poignantly recall a lost love. Backing musicians include Dave Cohen (keyboards), Tony Lucido (bass), Ilya Toshinsky (acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin) and Derek Wells (electric guitar).

Hailed as “Country Music’s Next Rising Star” by Billboard, and an “artist to watch” by Sounds Like Nashville, Taste of Country and The Boot, Schneider self-released his first three EPs. Spotlight’s On You, his 2017 EP, took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Album Charts and marked his second top 20 entry on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. Schneider made his major label debut with the single “No Problem,” which has amassed more than 6.7 million streams. His headline shows have sold out across the U.S. and U.K. and he has toured as direct support for Chris Lane and Granger Smith. Equally as impressive is his ability and willingness to connect with fans on a personal level. “I used to freak out if an artist would respond or interact with me. It’s incredibly important to me that I do the same.” That love for his fans has helped grow Schneider’s collective social following to over 1 million and his stream count to well over 100 million streams.

Track Listing – Whole Town Talk

1. Whole Town Talk

2. How To Country

3. Hometown Heartless

4. Bad Thing About A Backroad

Dylan Schneider – Tour Dates

(supporting Florida Georgia Line)

August 23 // Cleveland, OH // Blossom Music Center

August 24 // Darien, NY // Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 29 // West Palm Beach, FL // Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 30 // Tampa, FL // MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 31 // Atlanta, GA // Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept 12 // Salt Lake City, UT // USANA Amphitheatre

Sept 13 // Denver, CO // Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept 14 // Albuquerque, NM // Isleta Amphitheater

Sept 19 // Phoenix, AZ // Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept 20 // San Diego, CA // North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 21 // San Bernardino, CA // Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sept 26 // Sacramento, CA // Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept 27 // Mountain View, CA // Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept 28 // Irvine, CA // FivePoint Amphitheater

Dylan Schneider “Whole Town Talk” EP

