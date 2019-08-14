Top40 Heats Up This Summer

Sam Smith is back at the format and in a very big way. Stations are coming in by “leaps and bounds for his new “How Do You Sleep” (Capitol). With this being one of his best to date at this format we can only expect some rather big things ahead. P!nk is back and this time out she is taking Cash Cash with her for a spin around the radio world. “Can We Pretend” (RCA/RLG) is the one that is so good you just can’t put it down. Make sure to save some room on your tight list for this new gem as your listeners will love you for it.

Lil Nas X is heating up radio once again with another musical gem. “Panini” (Columbia) is the track that has received a lot of attention from our panel of Top40 music and program directors, a signal to us that something extra special is in the works. The pairing of mastermind Post Malone with his new best friend Young Thug is also gaining some major add and spin action from coast to coast. Many music critics are singing the praises of “Goodbyes” (Republic) and watch for some big weeks ahead for this master jam.

Blanco Brown has a super killer hit in the works and make no mistake about that. Everybody is jumping on board “The Git Up” (BMG) which could end up being a late summer bloomer. The ever-fabulous Jonas Brothers are back and it and make no mistake about that. The bros control their musical destiny now and do it as good as ever as the single “Only Human” (Republic) takes flight. The master himself ala Drake is also getting his summer jam on and in a very big way. “In My Feelings” (Cash Money/Republic) is another top-notch single from the guy and all the ladies love.

Ellie Goulding has joined forces with Juice Wrld to take the radio world by storm. The single “Hate Me” (Polydor) seems to pop up on just about every programmers list and that tells us that a potential #1 is in the works. I’m also happy to see that Tove Lo is back at the format after a little break. “Glad He`s Gone” (Universal/UMG) reminds us of just why we fell in love with her music talents in the first place. We wish her the very best with this gem. Also happy to see that one of our favorites Eileen Carey is doing some rather blockbuster business at radio. “Meet Me Halfway” (RolleyCstr Music) is her latest and greatest and we are thrilled to see this one take off.

Lewis Capaldi has a good thing going as his “Someone You Loved” (Vertigo/Capitol) takes over the world. Total Life may be new to many of you out there but not for long. Their debut single “A Great Love” is one of the best for this Summer of 2019. Recording artist Jennifer Porter is receiving praise across multi-formats for her debut single “Road To Redemption” Redemption” (Cougar Moon) that is fast becoming a solid favorite among our panel of music and program directors.

The pairing of Max w/Quinn & XCII is getting a nice buzz thanks to the powerful track “Love Me Less” (Arista/RED). Recording artist Devi continues to amaze from coast to coast. Many are singing the praises of her “Heart Stone” single that is really terrific. All you have to do is look at this week’s chart activity from Top40 to AC40 to know just what we are talking about. The Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber pairing has brought us a real solid winner in “I Don’t Care” (Atlantic). Shawn Mendes also has one of the brightest moments in his career as the single “If I Can’t Have You” (Island/UMG) moves to the top of the charts.

This is our big Summer Jam issue. Please continue so support many of the major and independent artists and bands that are bringing us new fresh hits from coast to coast. I’ll be back next time to give you all of the tips and info you need regarding Top40.