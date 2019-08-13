Folk Songwriter Dante Mazzetti Returns to Music with “Hotel Vol. 1”

Musical story-teller, Dante Mazzetti is pleased to make his return with Hotel Vol. 1. With four original songs, the EP combines acoustic, indie-folk and soul, laced with lyrical storytelling. What makes Mazzetti a standout songwriter is his ability to create a worldly story in only 4 songs. As the tracklisting progresses, Mazzetti builds on a classic story of a man finding a new life in New York City, specifically at the musical haven of the Hotel Chelsea. He captures each emotion felt in this character while paying musical homage to the sounds of the New York City folk revival of the ’60s.

Mazzetti also had a remarkable team behind him on this record – Oscar Zambrano (two-time Grammy-winning engineer) and Adam Sussman (named “New York City’s Best Studio Engineers of 2013” by URB Magazine). After taking time off from music to join the FDNY, he started experimenting with songs he had written years prior. The EP is the first of two volumes that bring together various unreleased songs in folk and Americana, but emphasize Mazzetti’s ability as a songwriter to express struggles and triumphs in life. For the artist, a piece of music is a living organism – always evolving, improving, finding new creative avenues to explore.

Mazzetti says, “The music on this EP is a mixture of accessibility and wild imagery. I’ve always enjoyed making music that goes off on a tangent but doesn’t fall off the cliff. The songs are doors that open easily into bizarre worlds rather than places of comfort.”

Currently, Dante Mazzetti is excited to release Hotel Vol. 1. The record has been a long time coming and will be proceeded by Hotel Vol. 2 in October. In the meantime, check out Hotel Vol. 1 on all streaming platforms and be sure to follow Dante Mazzetti on Social Media for more music.

For More Information: dantemazzetti.com