“THE RAP GAME” ALUMNI TALLY TEAMS UP WITH SISTER JAZ

Sisters Tally & Jaz have joined forces to create dynamic pop/rap duo 2XO. Their debut single “Blame It On You” drops today on YouTube and is available to stream across all digital platforms.

Tally and Jaz are no strangers to the music industry and have attracted a strong following as solo artists. Tally, a 20-year-old rapper, is most recognized from participating on Season 2 and 3 of Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” and was a featured performer with Jordan Fisher on the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017. Her sister Jaz shot to fame when she was just 15 years old when she competed and won Season 2 of Disney’s “NBT”. She then found herself opening for Justin Bieber and had two singles featured with Walt Disney Records.

Their debut single “Blame It On You” was produced by JReid (Nicki Minaj) and The Sound Filterz, and was mixed by Kevin KD Davis (Little Mix, Sam Smith, Normani).

“When I heard this track I knew exactly the kind of bars I wanted to lay down in the studio,” explains Tally. “That same day, Jaz and I got together to finish writing the song and the next thing you know, we were in the studio with our producers laying down the vocals. The song has that familiar pop sound with rap and catchy melodies. We wanted to create a love story that was witty, romantic and energetic. All of the feelings you get when you’re in the honeymoon phase of a relationship.”

When putting the concept for the video together, the Latina sisters worked closely with director Nayip Ramos (Camila Cabello, Whiz Khalifa) to intertwine their love for glam, romance and a touch of humor.

“We knew for the music video we wanted the visuals to be colorful, flirty, with a touch of humor and Old Hollywood glam,” shares Jaz. “We wanted to capture moments that showed the ‘couple goals’ fantasy we look for on Instagram.”

“Blame It On You” will be the first of more music set to release throughout the year and into 2020.

For more information, please visit www.2xomusic.com.