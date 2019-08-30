TAYLOR SWIFT’S LOVER SURPASSES 1 MILLION ALBUMS IN CHINA

Global superstar Taylor Swift, a ten-time GRAMMY winner, singer, songwriter, musician and producer, set a new record for an international artist in China with the release of her multi-platinum album Lover.

Already Lover has become China’s most consumed international full-length album of 2019, setting a new record by an international artist for first week full-length album consumption – more than doubling the previous record. Lover was released globally on August 23 by Universal Music Group, the world-leader in music-based entertainment, and its Republic Records division in the U.S.

Swift is one of the music industry’s most creatively and commercially successful artists in history. Swift’s two previous studio albums, 1989 and reputation were both certified for more than 1 million albums consumed in China.

About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s socially conscious new single “You Need To Calm Down” continues to showcase the powerful songs already featured on Taylor’s critically acclaimed 7th studio album Lover. “You Need To Calm Down” follows the first single “ME!,” which broke multiple records to date. With 65.2 million views in 24 hours, Taylor holds YouTube’s most viewed video by any female and solo artist. “ME!” is the fastest music video to reach 100M views on Vevo (in only 79 hours) and broke the record for the most views in a single day by any artist.

In addition to “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor just released the title track, “Lover,” with critics raving, “Both aching and achingly pretty, “Lover” effectively transmits its romantic signals by putting the songwriting of Swift — a masterful writer who gets the solo credit here — front and center” (Billboard Magazine) while People Magazine said “Lover” “Might be her most romantic song yet.”

Taylor is a ten-time Grammy winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, has named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and was included her for the third time, one of TIME 100 honorees this year. A Brit and Emmy award winner, Taylor is Billboard’s youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice. Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s RED, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s reputation).

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.