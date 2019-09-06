SISTER HAZEL’S NEW EP, EARTH, OUT TODAY!

Earth, the fourth and final installment of platinum-selling band Sister Hazel’s highly-anticipated compilation series entitled “Elements,” is out TODAY! To celebrate the release of their new EP, the band recently made their iHeart Radio “Bobby Bones Show” debut as well as their fourth appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. A microcosm of new songs espousing hopefulness, chasing your dreams, and dealing with life’s trial and tribulations, Earth sprouts six new standout tracks each showcasing the band’s musicianship, signature harmonies and lyrical genius. The new EP is available to stream and purchase HERE.

Undeniably talented songwriters, each track on Earth was written by Sister Hazel with other notable writers Darius Rucker, Barry Dean, Randy Montana, and more. Earth was co-produced by Ben Jackson and Sister Hazel. “Raising A Rookie,” the inspirational first track (written by noted tunesmiths Darius Rucker, Barry Dean and Sister Hazel’s Andrew Copeland) sets the tone for the EP with its theme of succeeding no matter the obstacles. “Follow The River” delivers a message of following your heart, while the uptempo, “Slow Lightening,” sings about love lighting the way. “Memphis Rain” tells a story of gracefully walking away, while “Good For You,” is a lighthearted tune about stepping up and stepping out. The song, “Elements,” rounds up the EP as it continues to evolve over the past three-themed EP.

Earth Track List:

“Raising A Rookie” (Andrew Copeland, Darius Rucker, Barry Dean)

2. “I Don’t Do Well Alone” (Ken Block, Jerry Flowers)

3. “Slow Lighting” (Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres, Barry Dean)

4. “Memphis Rain” (Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres, Billy Montana)

5. “Good For You” (Andrew Copeland, Billy Montana)

6. “Follow The River” (Billy Montana, Randy Montana, Andrew Copeland, Jett Beres)

7. Elements IV “Remember Me” – (Ken Block)

Sister Hazel On Tour:

09.06.19 New York, New York Sony Hall

09.07.19 Falls Church, VA State Theatre

09.12.19 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall

09.13.19 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse

09.14.19 Plymouth, NH Flying Monkey Performance Center

09.16.19 St.John’s, NL Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

09.20.19 Gainesville, FL Lyrics for Life 2019

09.26.19 Columbia, SC Central Energy (Rock 4 Recovery)

09.27.19 London, KY World Chicken Festival

09.28.19 – Winston-Salem, NC BB&T Ballpark

10.02.19 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage

10.03.19 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

10.04.19 Hampton, VA The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery

10.05.19 Huntersville, NC Hops and Hogs Festival

10.26.19 Jacksonville Beach, FL NOCtoberfest

11.14.19 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

11.15.19 Dothan, AL The Plant

11.16.19 Savannah, GA Victory North

11.19.19 Tallahassee, FL Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

11.20.19 Huntsville, AL SideTracks Music Hall

11.21.19 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

11.22.19 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino KC – Star Pavilion

11.23.19 Birmingham, AL Iron City

12.14.19 Chicago House Of Blues

12.15.19 Chicago House Of Blues

01.24.20 The Rock Boat

02.29.20 Hamlet, NC Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium