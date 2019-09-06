GONE WEST, FEAT COLBIE CAILLAT, RELEASE “WHAT COULD’VE BEEN” VIDEO TODAY

Triple Tigers Records recording artists GONE WEST, featuring Colbie Caillat, today released the video for “What Could’ve Been”, which premiered yesterday at People (HERE). Directed by Patrick Tracy, and filmed in Franklin, TN at the “Fork Inn” of Big East Fork Valley in the beautiful landscape of the Tennessee Hills, the video features the band’s two couples acting out the “before” and “after” of a broken romance and its heartbreak.

The Nashville-based band, which consists of Caillat and her fiancé Justin Kawika Young and husband and wife Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy, wanted to ‘lean on our love for each other and to act out the narrative’, for the video for their first single. “It’s a good reminder to show love openly before it’s too late, especially in the hardest moments”.

“What Could’ve Been” was produced by Jamie Kenney and written by Gone West and Kenney. Gone West premiered the track with a live performance on Kelly & Ryan. The song was the most added first week single by a debut artist this year and continues to grow in airplay and chart moves weekly. GONE WEST is 2X Grammy winning singer songwriter Colbie Caillat, Grammy nominated songwriter Jason Reeves, 4x Hawaiian Music Award winner Justin Kawika Young and Grammy, ACM and CMT nominee Nelly Joy. The band is loving their Nashville home, performed at CMA Fest for the first time this summer and have made three appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.

“What Could’ve Been” has since had an overwhelmingly positive reception:

““What Could’ve Been,” the group’s first single, channels Fleetwood Mac by way of Lady Antebellum, filtering a coed vocal attack through a prism of heartbroken lyrics, layered harmonies and gauzy guitars.“ -Rolling Stone

About Gone West

The four have collaborated musically for fourteen years, but it was while on a personal break from one of the most musical pop breakthroughs of the last several years, Caillat and her fiancée Young decided to head to Nashville where Caillat’s frequent co-writer Reeves was living with his wife Nelly Joy.

Suddenly a creative incubator for four friends turned into GONE WEST, a fresh harmony, breezy melody group whose myriad influences landed somewhere between Laurel Canyon, Texas roadhouses, Appalachia’s harmony and the plains of the Midwest. In a short time, they were invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and signed to Triple Tigers. For Caillat, who’d already collaborated with Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley, as well as CMA Song of the Year winner Liz Rose, it felt like a homecoming.