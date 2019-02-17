Sam Smith Joins Forces With Normani For Magical Music Moments

Sam Smith has joined forces with Normani for some rather magical music moments. The duo makes it work as their “Dancing With A Stranger” (Capitol) takes flight. Watch for some solid numbers ahead for this gem. The pairing of Marshmello & Bastille has turned into quite a magical event. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of “Happier” (Astralwerks/Universal) & for good reason, it is just that good. Many will remember Bastille performing it on Rockin New Years Eve (ABC) and the crowd went wild. It will be interesting to see if they pair up for more singles in the near future.

5 Seconds Of Summer are taking a new single out and about to much fanfare. Their new and well produced “Killer Queen” (Virgin) is quite something to behold so save a few spins for this one on your playlist. Avril Lavigne has been hanging in there with a single at radio that is building ever so slowly. “Head Above Water” (BMG) is the one that her label refuses to give up on so hopefully the numbers will improve soon. Zara Larsson is also out and about with a single that appears to be having some legs. “Ruin My Life” (Epic) is the one that I’m referring to and this one is quite excellent and deserves your attention.

The pairing of the ever fabulous Chainsmokers with rising star Kelsea Ballerini is really quite something to behold. “This Feeling” (Disruptor/Columbia) is doing for Kelsea what “The Middle” did for Maren Morris so all bets are on that this one takes both acts to even greater heights. Michael Buble, one of our true favorites here at this format, has a great song that is awaiting your immediate attention. “Love You Anymore” (Reprise/WEA) is really one of his finest to date and I would encourage radio to give it a fair shot.

Garrett Young is back at the format with a real masterpiece. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of his latest offering in “Colorado” (West Coast Collective). It’s already a solid crossover from Mainstream to Country and with Garrett having a number of NMA nominations to add to his story this year could really be the breakout year he so deserves. Jess Glynne also has a new track out and about. “Thursday” (Atlantic) is the jam that I’m talking about and make sure you save some room on your music playlist for this excellent track.

Rob Georg is getting into the action at the format and make no mistake about that. “This Ain’t My First Rodeo” (Coast) is the one that is picking up a number of stations that have become true believers. David Wilcox also has a great single out that that really deserves your attention. “We Make The Way By Walking” (What Are) is really a nice track and watch for some big weeks ahead for this new breaking hit single. Alya is also picking up a number of believers with “Heart Shaped Hole” (Japanica) & give that one a shot too.

Recording artist Devi is making bold and beautiful music as her current “Let’s Get Funky” move past the pack. She’s an amazing talent and she has also shared some new music portfolio with us. DK Davis has taken this new single about as far as anybody can and that’s straight to #1*. “Love Me Again” (Route 66) is a great example to hanging in there and making great things happen so a big congratulations to DK Davis.

Eileen Carey & her latest in “Anything That Reminds Me Of You” (Rolley Coaster) is closing in on the top spot on our charts. She is also up for a number of NMA Awards and make sure to check out her display ad in this section that gives you the complete rundown. Bernie Townsend is getting plenty of love out there for this latest. “No Good Will Come” (Gravel Road) is the one I’m talking about and so good for you my friend. Also be on the lookout for the band Stone as they get set to take the radio work by storm with their debut single “Fireball”. I’ve heard the final mix and this one could be a #1. Congratulations to all of our nominees for this year’s New Music Awards. I hope you also have a Great CRS 2019 and make sure you hit our website for votes and more music information. So glad to be back with you or another amazing year in music.