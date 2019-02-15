Maren Morris continues her run as one of Country radios finest female artists well into 2019. Her current single “Girl” (Columbia Nashville) is at the top of many of our radio programmers lists for new music and this one has some magic to it. Those ever-loving Brothers Osborne are also off to a great start in the New Year. Make sure to check out the breaking “I Don’t Remember Me” (EMI Nashville) from the boys & make sure to jump on this one sooner than later. Eric Church is also off to a blazing start and make no mistake about that. It’s hard to find any Country stations not spinning his new and powerful “Some Of It” (EMI Nashville) so that should be a good indicator of things to come.

The pairing of Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell has most certainly turned into something magical. “What Happens In A Small Town” (Valory Music/Big Machine) is fast becoming a real favorite among our panel of music and program directors. Kane Brown is also as good as they come. His new and elegant “Good As You” (RCA Nashville) picks up some real firepower. He was hanging out at the Super Bowl and had a chance meeting with Tim McGraw that got a bit of world-wide attention. And speaking of Tim, his new “Thought About You” (Columbia Nashville) is rocking the country world so you might want to give that one a few spins around the block before you are the last to come on-board.

Chris Young also has a real good thing going and make no mistake about that. His single “Raised On Country” (RCA Nashville) might just become a music anthem and in record time. We’ve been getting lots of good reports on this track and that is a sign that some even better things to come are in store for the multi-talented Chris Young. Aaron Watson is also getting his fair share of attention these days. His new single entitled “Kiss That Girl Goodbye” (Big Label) is also a real powerful offering and it might be time to pay some extra special attention to a single that could be Top5 and in record time.

Garrett Young is back at the format with one of his best singles to date. “Colorado” (West Coast Collective) is the gem that I’m talking about and not only is this song a solid tribute to the state from which he comes, it’s also opening many doors for Garrett who also just so happens to be a multi New Music Award nominee. Recording artist Chloe Collins hopes to be in that category in the near future. For now the single “The Last Time” (Collins Music) is begging to make things happen for this emerging artist. Make sure to give this one some extra attention in your next music meeting.

Tom Cole has a great single out and an amazing story behind it in “Life Without You” (Plateau). The song is a tribute to his brother Corporate Eugene Cole who lost his life in the line of duty on April 25th 2018. The song was written for his wife Sheryl Cole before he went into Law Enforcement. Sheryl sings background on the song available on I-tunes and at PlateauMusic.com with all of the profits from all sales going to the family of Eugene Cole.

Rebel Hearts are picking up where they left off in 2018. “60 Years Ago” (RHR) is the new one from them and this track is excellent. Heinrich Doc Wolf is also getting lots of love and attention out there with “Crazy Old Guy” (Ind). Cody Jinks is on fire as the single “Somewhere Between I Love You And I’m Leavin'” (New Rounder/Concord) takes flight. David Wilcox is also getting plenty of love and attention for the new “We Make The Way By Walking” (What Are).

Be on the watch for the new band Stone with a powerful single called “Fireball”. I previewed it on the show I host for the Independent Music Network and the response was “off the charts”. This is our big annual CRS Special and as it just so happens to occur in my neck of the woods there is a good chance we may be running into each other on the street. Stop and say hi and I’ll see you back here for more of Country’s greatest hits.