Runaway June: Building at radio, Gaining fans

We have been following the group Runaway June for a good many years here at New Music Weekly and our radio stations, programmers and subscribers just love them. They are by every stretch an American country music group consisting of vocalists Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne. The group is currently signed to Wheelhouse Records, an imprint of Broken Bow Records. Jennifer Wayne, a granddaughter of John Wayne, grew up in southern California, and Hannah Mulholland grew up in Los Angeles, California, while Naomi Cooke is from Cedar Key, Florida. Wayne was originally one-third of the group Stealing Angels, and co-wrote Eric Paslay’s top 20 hit “She Don’t Love You”. The three met in Nashville and wrote their debut single “Lipstick” with assistance from Rebecca Lynn Howard, Caroline Hobby (also a former member of Stealing Angels), and Elisha Hoffman. The song was released in mid-2016 via Broken Bow Records’ Wheelhouse Records imprint. An uncredited review from Taste of Country praised the “original premise” and vocal harmonies. Cooke is the lead vocalist, with Mulholland on low harmony and mandolin, and Wayne on high harmony. Their radio hits include the stellar debut “Lipstick”, “Wild West”, & “Buy My Own Drinks”. To add more to their already impressive story, they were nominated for an ACM for Best New Vocal Group this year. Visit the Wheelhouse records website for additional information and you can also go to runawayjune.com. Being that this is our Best of 2018 issue & with our NMA nominations right around the corner, hopefully we’ll see Runaway June on the list of nominees for this year’s New Music Awards. You can help them and all of your favorite artists and bands right now on the open ballot at newmusicawards.com