PUDDLE OF MUDD RELEASE NEW ALBUM “WELCOME TO GALVANIA”

Multi-Platinum-selling rock band Puddle of Mudd return with a brand new album called Welcome to Galvania, out now on Pavement Entertainment. Welcome to Galvania marks the band's first new album in nearly ten years

“Once a songwriter, always a song writer,” frontman Wes Scantlin says while contemplating the new release. “You can never put down the instruments. You have to focus on the creation of amazing music. You might be able to touch people’s souls and possibly even save them from disaster. You can enlighten them and bring more love to their lives.”

Bringing music to people from all walks of life has served as a major catalyst in helping Scantlin overcome his past struggles with addiction. Welcome to Galvania shows how Scantlin is ready to embrace this next chapter of his life with sobriety.

As a first offering from the album, Puddle of Mudd has recently released the music video for the single “Uh Oh,” which is currently climbing the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart at the number 24 position. The song takes a look at Scantlin’s past misadventures through a fun, humorous lens. Scantlin says, “Sometimes, you run into the wrong crowd. It sucks. But from negativity, you can always bring positivity, optimism, hope, and joy.”

