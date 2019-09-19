FRENCH MONTANA AND GUNNA DROP NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO “SUICIDE DOORS”

On the heels of one banger after another this year, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist, rapper, producer, influencer, and philanthropist French Montana unveils a brand new single entitled “Suicide Doors” [feat. Gunna].

Get it HERE.

The superstar also dropped a wild music video to accompany the track. The video, directed by Kid Art [Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Meek Mill], takes viewers to a rainforest giving way to a shuffling beat as French eyes a tiger from the window of a foreign whip. French and Gunna trade tightly wound bars in front of a huge waterfall intercut with visuals of the jungle cat under a neon red glow and snaps of gorgeous models. They both fire up a fluid hook bolstered by signature flows on this powerhouse collaboration. Not to mention, the legendary Mr. Chow himself makes a cameo in the video.

Raise the suicide doors and hop in…

Watch it HERE.

French finishes up an unbelievable summer with this one. After premiering as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Music’s Beats 1, his last single “Wiggle It” [feat. City Girls] clocked 13.9 million Spotify streams and 7.9 million YouTube/VEVO views. He shut down the Good Morning America Summer Concert series in New York City’s Central Park and joined The Decent Exposure Tour alongside headliner Wiz Khalifa.

Now, he’s readying a new album for imminent release!

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash “UNFORGETTABLE” [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned a quintuple-platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went gold and dominated the charts. At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.

If anyone can not only change music, but the world at large, it’s French Montana.

