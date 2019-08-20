“Poetic” (FADER) R&B Experimentalist Berhana Announces Debut Album

Today, eclectic R&B chameleon Berhana announces his debut full-length album due later this year. Alongside a collection of sultry, electric bass-heavy soundscapes, the energetic lead single “Health Food” is a sexy disco-tinged exploration on physicality. The track beckons the listener to dance the night away.

The accompanying video – drawing on his film background – sees Berhana in a movie studio running through a labyrinth of green screens, treadmills, and junk food props while chugging a green juice. The fantastical parody of being behind-the-scenes was shot on 35mm and directed by Sam Guest and Julia Beylis.

Watch/ share “Health Food” HERE: https://www.complex.com/music/2019/08/premiere-berhana-health-food

The upcoming album is a psychedelic collage of R&B tracks peppered with an electronic flourish. A promising collection of songs from a rising talent that’s moved relatively under-the-radar, Berhana’s debut is a soulful dance fantasia filled with fast-paced walls of sound and funktronic reflections of desire.

Berhana has been making waves since dropping his self-titled debut EP in 2016. The Atlanta-born musician has received endorsements for “breezy, soulful” (HYPEBEAST) and smartly-written songs that have gotten the attention of the likes of Janet Hubert and Donald Glover. His song “Grey Luh” was featured on Glover’s show Atlanta. Berhana has played Pitchfork Festival, with his unique live blend of funkadelia garnering comparisons to Miguel, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, and Anderson Paak. Set to make a huge splash for R&B and funk fans alike, Berhana proves himself “one to watch” (Variance).

Praise for Berhana:

“Poetic, sing-songy flow that lingers in your head.” – FADER

“Cathartic” – NPR Music

“Breezy, soulful” – HYPEBEAST

“cinematic, classic” – Pigeons & Planes