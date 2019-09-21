PEDIGREE FOUNDATION TO HOST CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT ON OCTOBER 11TH

PEDIGREE Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, October 11th at Hermitage Golf Course as part of its two-day fundraising event to help raise much needed grant funds for PEDIGREE Foundation. This is the first time PEDIGREE Foundation will open the tournament to the public with sponsorship opportunities available; teams are $1,500 and individual golfers are $400.

On Thursday, October 10th, PEDIGREE Foundation and Hallmark Channel will team up for a television special to help the millions of shelter and rescue dogs across the country find loving homes. The event will bring together country artists Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes and Easton Corbin for The Love of Dogs Benefit Concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater at 7:30pm.

The concert special, hosted by Hallmark Channel’s own Larissa Wohl, will further raise awareness by airing on Hallmark Channel on Monday, October 14, 2019 (check your local listing).

“We are so excited to offer the golf tournament to our friends in the community to further help bring awareness to the millions of dogs that end up in shelters every year,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Our mission is to support shelters and rescue organizations across the nation – including those in your backyard – to increase dog adoption for the many dogs looking for their forever homes.”

PEDIGREE Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation, founded in 2008, that supports shelters and rescue organizations, as well as encouraging people to ADOPT, VOLUNTEER, and DONATE. At the close of 2018, the foundation contributed more than $7.3 million through 5,300 grants to shelters and rescues across the country over the last 10 years. PEDIGREE Foundation grants are funded by the PEDIGREE® Brand, along with contributions from partners and dog lovers like you. The funds raised by the foundation are used to support organizations that help dogs in need find their loving homes – with our ultimate goal of ending pet homelessness.

PEDIGREE Foundation’s top sponsors for the event are Double Wood Farm, Silgan, TC Transcontinental and Atlantic Packaging. In-Kind Media Partners are Hallmark Channel, Lamar Advertising, Cumulus Nashville (95.5 NASH ICON, NASH FM 103.3 & 104.5 The Zone) and Nashville Lifestyles Magazine.

To participate in the golf tournament, visit www.PedigreeFoundation.org for details or call LEGACY Events at 615-669-6058 to register. Tickets for the concert range from $49 to $99 and are on sale now at www.PedigreeFoundation.org or in-person at the CMA Theater Box Office.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,300 grants and $7.3 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help: www.PEDIGREEFoundation.org

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 75,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of almost half the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN™, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ Brands as well as The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also the world’s largest veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, and VCA™. We’re also at the forefront of emerging innovation and technology for pets, pet owners and veterinarians, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles of mutuality and freedom, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.