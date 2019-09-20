EILEEN CAREY RETURNS TO NASHVILLE “MY HOME AWAY FROM HOME” TO UNPLUG AT THE SYNC SUMMIT

Coming off a spectacular year, sharing the stage with the likes of Wilson Phillips, Rita Coolidge and Albert Lee; while being awarded New Music Weekly’s AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year , the multi-award winning, chart-topping singer-songwriter Eileen Carey returns to her “home away from home,” Nashville, TN, to continue her recording chores, and to sing some of her hit material in two special acoustic performances, the first at B.B. Kings on Sunday the 22 nd of September, showcasing her artistry at the Nashville Sync Summit at 11:00 am; and at 6pm on Tuesday night the popular Nashville eatery The Slider House.

ReverbNations #1 regional Pop/Rock/Country Artist Eileen Carey’s current #1 single Meet Me Halfway, reached the coveted top spot on the NMW charts in record (no pun intended) time and was the 7th time, following memorable cuts such as Bottle Your Crazy Up, Faith, Good Bad Girl, In The Air, That Town and the feisty Anything That Reminds Me of You.The music video of Meet Me Halfway shot up to 30,000 Youtube views in weeks.

Since 2013, Sync Summit has connected music makers, owners, and the people that use music in ads, at brands film, TV, Game apps and the internet all over the world. Besides Nashville, the Sync Summit hosts events in N.Y., LA, Singapore and Tokyo. Entrance to the 2 day Summit (Sunday, Sept. 22 and Monday 23) can be purchased at the door or here: https://syncsummit.com/nashville19eb/ BB Kings is located at 152 2nd Ave. N., Nashville, TN., 37201. Phone # 615 256 2727 or email Mark Frieser mark.frieser@syncsummit.com

The Slider House is located in Midtown, Music Row, at 1907 Division St. Nashville, 37203, and is a great choice for dinner and a warm set of unplugged music by hit maker Eileen Carey between 6 pm and 7 pm. Phone # 615 401 9863

One of the most respected artists on the indie music circuit… Carl Kozlowski, Arts & Entertainment Editor, Pasadena Weekly

Eileen Carey’s seasoned talent, her ability to consistently engage her fans, and a real chemistry with her band members kept me entertained throughout the night. Whiskey A Go Go, Heather Allen, Music

