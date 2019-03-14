New Music Awards Announce 2019 NMA Winners
New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. New Music Weekly magazine, producer of the New Music Awards, has announced the winners of the 2019 NMAs. Maren Morris, Post Malone, Camila Cabello & 5 Seconds Of Summer are among some of the major artist winners, while independent music artists from the likes of Garrett Young, Eileen Carey and Al & Trey, to name a few, were also lauded. Radio stations, music and program directors, as well as music industry professionals were also crowned winners. An open ballot by the leading radio trade publication over the past month gave a voice to subscribers, radio stations and the general public to have a hand in the final outcome. The Official Winners for the 2019 New Music Awards can be viewed right here:
The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their music releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and radio marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.
And the 2019 Winners are . . .
TOP40/CHR
TOP40 Single of the Year
“The Middle” Zedd w/Maren Morris & Grey
TOP40 Male Artist of the Year
Post Malone
TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
TOP40 Group of the Year
5 Seconds Of Summer
TOP40 New Artist of the Year
Khalid
TOP40 New Group of the year:
Panic At The Disco
TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Garrett Young
TOP40 Radio Station of the Year
WEDB – Dublin, GA
TOP40 PD of the Year
Bobby Dee/WEDB
TOP40 MD of the Year
Russ Berreth/KKCK
TOP40 Promotion of the Year
All Access
TOP40 Record Label of the Year
Universal Republic
AC/HOT AC
AC Single of the Year
“Shallow” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
AC Male Artist of the Year
Lukas Graham
AC Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
AC Group of the Year
Maroon 5
AC New Artist of the Year
Dean Lewis
AC New Group of the Year
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Eileen Carey
AC Radio Station of the Year
WVIN – Bath, NY
AC PD of the Year
Ray Ross/WVIN
AC MD of the Year
Mike Betten/KQCR
AC Record Label of the Year
RCA/RLG
COUNTRY
Country Single of the Year
“Hide The Wine” Carly Pearce
Country Male Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Country Female Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Country Group of the Year
Dan & Shay
Country New Artist of the Year
Mitchell Tenpenny
Country New Group of the Year
Chris Lane & Tori Kelly
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Taylor Hatchell
Country Radio Station of the Year
KLMJ – Hampton, IA
Country PD of the Year
Thurston Clary/WSIK
Country MD of the Year
Mike Betten/KLMJ
Country Promotion of the Year
James Williams Promotions
Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine
COLLEGE
College Promotion of the Year
AAM
College Record Label of the Year
Vanguard
CROSSOVER
Crossover Artist/Band of the Year
Al & Trey
RECORD POOL
Record Pool of the Year
Starfleet
INTERNET RADIO
Internet/Syndicated Radio of the Year
Sound Machine Country
INDUSTRY AWARDS
Publicity Firm of the Year
Aristo Media