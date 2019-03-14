New Music Awards Announce 2019 NMA Winners

New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. New Music Weekly magazine, producer of the New Music Awards, has announced the winners of the 2019 NMAs. Maren Morris, Post Malone, Camila Cabello & 5 Seconds Of Summer are among some of the major artist winners, while independent music artists from the likes of Garrett Young, Eileen Carey and Al & Trey, to name a few, were also lauded. Radio stations, music and program directors, as well as music industry professionals were also crowned winners. An open ballot by the leading radio trade publication over the past month gave a voice to subscribers, radio stations and the general public to have a hand in the final outcome. The Official Winners for the 2019 New Music Awards can be viewed right here:

The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their music releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and radio marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.

And the 2019 Winners are . . .

TOP40/CHR

TOP40 Single of the Year

“The Middle” Zedd w/Maren Morris & Grey

TOP40 Male Artist of the Year

Post Malone

TOP 40 Female Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

TOP40 Group of the Year

5 Seconds Of Summer

TOP40 New Artist of the Year

Khalid

TOP40 New Group of the year:

Panic At The Disco

TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Garrett Young

TOP40 Radio Station of the Year

WEDB – Dublin, GA

TOP40 PD of the Year

Bobby Dee/WEDB

TOP40 MD of the Year

Russ Berreth/KKCK

TOP40 Promotion of the Year

All Access

TOP40 Record Label of the Year

Universal Republic

AC/HOT AC

AC Single of the Year

“Shallow” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

AC Male Artist of the Year

Lukas Graham

AC Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

AC Group of the Year

Maroon 5

AC New Artist of the Year

Dean Lewis

AC New Group of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Eileen Carey

AC Radio Station of the Year

WVIN – Bath, NY

AC PD of the Year

Ray Ross/WVIN

AC MD of the Year

Mike Betten/KQCR

AC Record Label of the Year

RCA/RLG

COUNTRY

Country Single of the Year

“Hide The Wine” Carly Pearce

Country Male Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Country Female Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Country Group of the Year

Dan & Shay

Country New Artist of the Year

Mitchell Tenpenny

Country New Group of the Year

Chris Lane & Tori Kelly

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Taylor Hatchell

Country Radio Station of the Year

KLMJ – Hampton, IA

Country PD of the Year

Thurston Clary/WSIK

Country MD of the Year

Mike Betten/KLMJ

Country Promotion of the Year

James Williams Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year

Big Machine

COLLEGE

College Promotion of the Year

AAM

College Record Label of the Year

Vanguard

CROSSOVER

Crossover Artist/Band of the Year

Al & Trey

RECORD POOL

Record Pool of the Year

Starfleet

INTERNET RADIO

Internet/Syndicated Radio of the Year

Sound Machine Country

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Publicity Firm of the Year

Aristo Media