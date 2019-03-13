2018 New Music Awards Winners

New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. New Music Weekly magazine, producer of The New Music Awards, has announced the winners of the 2018 New Music Awards (NMAs). This year’s NMAs honors artists/bands, radio programmers, radio station and the “behind the scene” music industry folks which include radio promotion, publicity/PR and record labels. Reflecting the talent and diversity of both the independent music community, NMA Winners and Finalists represent a mix of established artists such as Bruno Mars (TOP40 Male Artist of the Year), Sam Hunt (Country Single of the Year) and Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out (AC New Artist of the Year) to name a few. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans and industry panelists.

The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.

And the 2018 Winners are . . .

TOP40 Single of the Year
“Shape Of You” Ed Sheeran

TOP40 Male Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars

TOP40 Female Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello

TOP40 Group of the Year
Portugal The Man

TOP40 New Artist of the Year
Garrett Young

TOP40 New Group of the Year
Walk The Moon

TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Halsey

TOP40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT – Paris, TX

TOP40 Program Director of the Year
Jay McRae/KSPI

TOP40 Music Director of the Year
Russ Berreth/KKCK

TOP40 Promotion of the Year
All Access

TOP40 Record Label of the Year
Capitol

AC Single of the Year
“Thunder” Imagine Dragons

AC Male Artist of the Year
Niall Horan

AC Female Artist of the Year
Dua Lupa

AC Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons

AC New Artist of the Year
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

AC New Group of the Year
Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Brandy Moss Scott

AC Radio Station of the Year
WVIN- Bath, NY

AC Program Director of the Year
Stan Barnett/WQXQ

AC Music Director of the Year
Steve Wiley/KTDY

AC Record Label of the Year
RCA/RLG

Country Single of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt

Country Male Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett

Country Female Artist of the Year
Maren Morris

Country Group of the Year
Midland

Country New Artist of the Year
Al & Trey

Country New Group of the Year
Lanco

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Eileen Carey

Country Radio Station of the Year
WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA

Country Program Director of the Year Mike
Ted Cramer/WIFE

Country Music Director of the Year Steve
Cory Higby/KWWR

Country Promotion of the Year
James Williams Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine/Universal

College Artist of the Year
Beck

College Band of the Year
Cheap Trick

College Station of the Year
Classic Artists Today

College Program Director of the Year
Ray White/Classic Artists Today

College Promotion of the Year
Planetary Group

College Record Label of the Year
Astralwerks

Crossover Artist of the Year
John Ratliff & Receptacle

Internet Radio of the Year
Wide Music Country

Record Pool of the Year
Starfleet

Publicity & PR of the Year
Kore PR