2018 New Music Awards Winners
New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. New Music Weekly magazine, producer of The New Music Awards, has announced the winners of the 2018 New Music Awards (NMAs). This year’s NMAs honors artists/bands, radio programmers, radio station and the “behind the scene” music industry folks which include radio promotion, publicity/PR and record labels. Reflecting the talent and diversity of both the independent music community, NMA Winners and Finalists represent a mix of established artists such as Bruno Mars (TOP40 Male Artist of the Year), Sam Hunt (Country Single of the Year) and Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out (AC New Artist of the Year) to name a few. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans and industry panelists.
The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.
And the 2018 Winners are . . .
TOP40 Single of the Year
“Shape Of You” Ed Sheeran
TOP40 Male Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
TOP40 Female Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
TOP40 Group of the Year
Portugal The Man
TOP40 New Artist of the Year
Garrett Young
TOP40 New Group of the Year
Walk The Moon
TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Halsey
TOP40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT – Paris, TX
TOP40 Program Director of the Year
Jay McRae/KSPI
TOP40 Music Director of the Year
Russ Berreth/KKCK
TOP40 Promotion of the Year
All Access
TOP40 Record Label of the Year
Capitol
AC Single of the Year
“Thunder” Imagine Dragons
AC Male Artist of the Year
Niall Horan
AC Female Artist of the Year
Dua Lupa
AC Group of the Year
Imagine Dragons
AC New Artist of the Year
Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out
AC New Group of the Year
Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Brandy Moss Scott
AC Radio Station of the Year
WVIN- Bath, NY
AC Program Director of the Year
Stan Barnett/WQXQ
AC Music Director of the Year
Steve Wiley/KTDY
AC Record Label of the Year
RCA/RLG
Country Single of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt
Country Male Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Country Female Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Country Group of the Year
Midland
Country New Artist of the Year
Al & Trey
Country New Group of the Year
Lanco
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Eileen Carey
Country Radio Station of the Year
WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA
Country Program Director of the Year Mike
Ted Cramer/WIFE
Country Music Director of the Year Steve
Cory Higby/KWWR
Country Promotion of the Year
James Williams Promotions
Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine/Universal
College Artist of the Year
Beck
College Band of the Year
Cheap Trick
College Station of the Year
Classic Artists Today
College Program Director of the Year
Ray White/Classic Artists Today
College Promotion of the Year
Planetary Group
College Record Label of the Year
Astralwerks
Crossover Artist of the Year
John Ratliff & Receptacle
Internet Radio of the Year
Wide Music Country
Record Pool of the Year
Starfleet
Publicity & PR of the Year
Kore PR