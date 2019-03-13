2018 New Music Awards Winners

New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. New Music Weekly magazine, producer of The New Music Awards, has announced the winners of the 2018 New Music Awards (NMAs). This year’s NMAs honors artists/bands, radio programmers, radio station and the “behind the scene” music industry folks which include radio promotion, publicity/PR and record labels. Reflecting the talent and diversity of both the independent music community, NMA Winners and Finalists represent a mix of established artists such as Bruno Mars (TOP40 Male Artist of the Year), Sam Hunt (Country Single of the Year) and Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out (AC New Artist of the Year) to name a few. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans and industry panelists.

The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.

And the 2018 Winners are . . .

TOP40 Single of the Year

“Shape Of You” Ed Sheeran

TOP40 Male Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

TOP40 Female Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

TOP40 Group of the Year

Portugal The Man

TOP40 New Artist of the Year

Garrett Young

TOP40 New Group of the Year

Walk The Moon

TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Halsey

TOP40 Radio Station of the Year

KPLT – Paris, TX

TOP40 Program Director of the Year

Jay McRae/KSPI

TOP40 Music Director of the Year

Russ Berreth/KKCK

TOP40 Promotion of the Year

All Access

TOP40 Record Label of the Year

Capitol

AC Single of the Year

“Thunder” Imagine Dragons

AC Male Artist of the Year

Niall Horan

AC Female Artist of the Year

Dua Lupa

AC Group of the Year

Imagine Dragons

AC New Artist of the Year

Rebel Hearts & Boyz Nite Out

AC New Group of the Year

Chuck Murphy & Big Coyote

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Brandy Moss Scott

AC Radio Station of the Year

WVIN- Bath, NY

AC Program Director of the Year

Stan Barnett/WQXQ

AC Music Director of the Year

Steve Wiley/KTDY

AC Record Label of the Year

RCA/RLG

Country Single of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road” Sam Hunt

Country Male Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Country Female Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Country Group of the Year

Midland

Country New Artist of the Year

Al & Trey

Country New Group of the Year

Lanco

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Eileen Carey

Country Radio Station of the Year

WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA

Country Program Director of the Year Mike

Ted Cramer/WIFE

Country Music Director of the Year Steve

Cory Higby/KWWR

Country Promotion of the Year

James Williams Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year

Big Machine/Universal

College Artist of the Year

Beck

College Band of the Year

Cheap Trick

College Station of the Year

Classic Artists Today

College Program Director of the Year

Ray White/Classic Artists Today

College Promotion of the Year

Planetary Group

College Record Label of the Year

Astralwerks

Crossover Artist of the Year

John Ratliff & Receptacle

Internet Radio of the Year

Wide Music Country

Record Pool of the Year

Starfleet

Publicity & PR of the Year

Kore PR