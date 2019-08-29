NEW COMMON ALBUM LET LOVE OUT TOMORROW

Tomorrow, Common – the Emmy-, GRAMMY-, and Oscar-winning rapper, actor, activist, and best-selling author – will release his twelfth studio album, Let Love. Inspired by a phone call from his daughter that forced him to reconsider his approach to fatherhood, faith, and family, Let Love is “a captivating tale about using love as a weapon to overcome” (Exclaim). The result is a wide-ranging, therapeutic statement that delves into modern Blackness, police brutality, toxic masculinity, and so much more — a triumph of self-reflection and self-love.

Watch Common “bring the challenges of Black fatherhood to life” (Essence) in the touching video for “Show Me That You Love” featuring Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhughes: https://youtu.be/Z_Kae_LaQ1g

To celebrate tomorrow’s album release, Common invites fans to join him for a special one-time-only live-streamed album presentation hosted by Common called Let Love Have The First Listen. Common will walk fans through the creation of the album and the various themes running throughout, providing an unprecedented look at his creative process and the self-examination that drove this project.

Join Common for Let Love Have The First Listen at 5pm PST / 8pm PST, as he takes fans through his creative process while presenting his new album. Watch here: https://found.ee/Common_LetLove1stListen

Featuring collaborations with BJ The Chicago Kid, Jill Scott, Daniel Caesar, Leon Bridges, A-Trak, Dwele, and Leikeli47 — as well as an unearthed, never-before heard beat from the late, legendary J Dilla on “HER Love” — Let Love creates a sonic world that, in Common’s words, is “Marvin Gaye meets DJ Premier meets Radiohead.”

Common recently appeared as the lead guest on Fallon, discussing Let Love and performing “Hercules” alongside Swizz Beatz. Watch the performance here: https://found.ee/Common_Fallon

Pre-order Let Love here: https://found.ee/Common_LetLove

Let Love Track List:

Good Morning Love feat. Samora Pinderhughes HER Love feat. Daniel Caesar w/special guest Dwele Dwele’s Interlude Hercules feat. Swizz Beatz Fifth Story feat. Leikeli47 Forever Your Love feat. BJ The Chicago Kid Leaders (Crib Love) feat. A-Trak Memories of Home feat. BJ The Chicago Kid and Samora Pinderhughes Show Me That You Love feat. Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhughes My Fancy Free Future Love God Is Love feat. Leon Bridges and Jonathan McReynolds

Tour Dates

8/29 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts*

9/7 – Oslo Norway – Sentrum Scene

9/8 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA

9/10 – London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/12 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

9/14 – Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre

9/15 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk

9/16 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

9/18 – Utrecht, Holland – Ronda

9/19 – Belgium, Gent – Vooriut

*With Maimouna Youssef aka Fresh

^With Rapsody

