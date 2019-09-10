MAGGIE ROSE MAKES DEBUT AT AMERICANAFEST IN 2019 AND ANNOUNCES FALL TOUR DATES

Powerhouse Vocalist and Songwriter Maggie Rose is scheduled to make her first-ever appearance at Americanafest in 2019. This debut marks a milestone for the artist who transformed her sound and live performance with her highly-lauded album Change The Whole Thing. Rose is slated to perform full-band sets on Wed (9/11) during WMOT’s Wired In program and during her official showcase at 3rd & Lindsley that evening. In addition, she is announcing a run of fall tour dates including stops at the upcoming Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, KY (9/21) and opening slots for Heart and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ Love Alive Tour in Wantagh, NY (9/26), Newark, NJ (9/27) and Toledo, OH (9/28). *View the full list of tour dates below.

Rose’s critically-acclaimed album Change The Whole Thing was most recently featured by NBC’s Today Show, Paste Magazine and AOL Build. Rolling Stone named the album in their Best Country/Americana albums list and critics continue to praise Rose’s head-turning live performances with rave reviews;

Named in USA Today’s list of “…performers who’ll go above and beyond, define a moment…”

“…louder, looser, more spontaneous…her voice, which has always threatened to incinerate the eyebrows of anyone sitting in the front row.” – The Washington Post “…powerhouse vocals, which could run circles around most of the singers on country and pop radio today.” – Columbus Alive “Maggie Rose has always had the pipes…you’d be hard-pressed to find anything that doesn’t sound perfectly intentional.” – Rolling Stone Country

Just last week, Rose performed during Nashville’s notable Live On The Green festival with reps calling it the most talked about show of the weekend. Rose also appeared with the Marcus King band at the Grand Ole Opry. She is currently in the studio working on new music and continuing to tour this fall. For more information, visit https://www.maggierosemusic.com/.

MAGGIE ROSE FALL TOUR DATES 2019

9/11 – Americanafest – Nashville, TN

(WMOT Wired In & 3rd & Lindsley)

9/20 – HiFi Indy – Indianapolis, IN**

9/21 – Bourbon & Beyond – Louisville, KY

9/26 – Jones Beach Theatre – Wantagh, NY*

9/27 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ*

9/28 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH*

10/4 – The Southern – Charlottesville, VA

10/6 – Robinson Grand PAC – Clarksburg, WV

10/11 – Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival – Alpharetta, GA

10/18 – Proud Larry’s – Oxford, MS**

10/19 – The Bluff – Memphis, TN**

*with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Heart

**with Them Vibes