Madison Kozak Is Over The Party In “OMG ILY”

Songs & Daughters artist Madison Kozak is ready to ditch the party in her head-over-heels release, “OMG ILY,” out today. She first shared news of the bop with People, calling it the “song she’s most excited about.”

Serving up straight ear candy, “OMG ILY” was written by Kozak, Claire Douglas, and Mark Trussell. This is the third new song she’s dropped in just a few weeks, with both “Click” and “Household” – as featured in Billboard’s First Country – following her breakout “First Last Name.”

Just announced as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2020, the 22-year-old budding star is keeping her momentum red-hot as she tours through the fall with Morgan Evans, Aaron Watson, and Mason Ramsey. In January 2020, she’ll embark on Chase Rice‘s THE PINT OF ANYTHING TOUR for her first international trek. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

ABOUT MADISON KOZAK:

A native of rural Ontario, Canada, rising Country singer-songwriter Madison Kozak is turning heads with her brand-new track “First Last Name.” The song is inspired by her relationship with her father, who introduced her to Country greats including Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. After scoring a publishing deal with powerhouse company Big Loud as a Junior at Belmont University, Kozak has signed as the flagship artist of Songs & Daughters – a female-focused label partnership between Big Loud and award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon.