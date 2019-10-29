KING CALAWAY TO RELEASE RECORDING OF “HAPPY CHRISTMAS (WAR IS OVER)”

With the holiday season right around the corner, fast-rising band King Calaway is getting into the spirit with the forthcoming release of “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” – the renowned track made famous by John Lennon & Yoko Ono. The song will be available everywhere November 1 via BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records. On “Happy Christmas,” the group’s signature harmonies take front and center to make the song and its timeless message uniquely their own.

The decision to cover this specific record was reflective of the band’s collective spirit and strong belief in togetherness, and serves as a powerful reminder to all to be kind, come together, and have hope – even beyond the holiday season.

“We really tried to convey messages of hope and happiness in the album Rivers we just released and wanted to continue that theme with the release of ‘Happy Christmas.’ We also wanted to pay homage to the great John Lennon – an artist who has influenced us as a band tremendously,” says King Calaway’s drummer Chris Deaton. “When recording the track, we stayed very true to the original, but were still able to instill what is quickly becoming that distinct King Calaway sound. We hope people love our take on this Christmas classic.”

The track’s release is a thoughtful and still moment in King Calaway’s whirlwind 2019 ascent, which most recently included the release of their debut album Rivers, among many other firsts. The album was met with critical acclaim, with Billboard noting its “triumphant production, standout falsettos and impressive musicianship.” King Calaway recently performed their hit debut single “World For Two” on NBC’s TODAY (watch HERE) as well as the foot-stomping title track on The Late Late Show with James Corden (watch HERE). Rivers is available everywhere HERE.

ABOUT KING CALAWAY:

After a whirlwind year since their debut EP was released in January 2019, King Calaway is proof that there’s strength in numbers. Their eponymous EP features hit single “World For Two,” which became the #1 most added song at country radio in its debut week. Their first full-length album Rivers – released October 4 and out now on BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records – builds on the five-song EP’s success, with seven new tracks and was executive produced by Robert Deaton and Ross Copperman. After being named one of the seven new country acts to watch out for by Billboard, the band continues to take the country music industry by storm from multiple performances at the famed Grand Ole Opry – including an incredible performance moment with the legendary Ricky Skaggs – to making their late night television performance debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and an appearance on the internationally acclaimed show Neighbours. They’ve brought their energetic live show to various stages, including a CMA Fest debut and opening slots for Rascal Flatts and Garth Brooks. Hailing from across the globe – from the small towns of the American Midwest to the small coastal country of Gibraltar; from the Atlantic Seaboard to the Central Belt of Scotland – King Calaway brings a worldly perspective. They’re country stars for a new generation, singing songs that erase the boundaries between genres and countries. King Calaway isn’t looking to blend into the crowd. They’re not even looking to fit in. They’re in the business of standing out…and King Calaway stands tall.