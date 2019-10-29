DILLON CARMICHAEL’S ‘I DO FOR YOU’ 5-TRACK EP

Dillon Carmichael’s ‘I Do For You’ EP features a who’s-who of songwriters — Chris Stapleton, Rhett Akins, Casey Beathard and others — and it’s available today (10.18) via Riser Houser records. The five songs follow Carmichael’s 2018 Dave Cobb-produced breakout debut, ‘Hell on an Angel,’ which was praised by The New York Times, The FADER, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Washington Post and many others.

Listen to the title track and current radio single, HERE.

Carmichael — the nephew of country greats John Michael Montgomery and Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery — draws comparisons to Randy Travis, Sturgill Simpson and Blackberry Smoke and has opened for the likes of Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis and others.

Deemed the “most convincing young star since Stapleton” (Rolling Stone), he’ll open for Dierks Bentley tonight (10.18) in West Point, NY. For tickets and more information, visit dilloncarmichael.com.

‘I DO FOR YOU’ TRACKLIST:

I Do For You (Dillon Carmichael, Jimmy Melton) 99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One) (Dan Isbell, Rhett Akins, Casey Beathard) It’s Your Fault (Justin Wilson, Shane Minor, Robert Counts) Hung Up On You (Gary Stanton, Casey Beathard, Charlie Muncaster) Feel That Way Again (Brice Long, Chris Stapleton)

DILLON CARMICHAEL ON TOUR:

Fri., Oct. 18 | Michie Stadium | West Point, NY*

Fri., Nov. 1 – Sun., Nov. 3 | Live In The Vineyard | Napa, CA

Fri., Nov. 8 | Kewadin Casinos | Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sat., Nov. 9 | Kewadin Casinos | Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Thurs., Nov. 14 | Austin City Saloon | Corbin, KY

Fri., Nov. 15 | Austin City Saloon | Lexington, KY

Sat,. Nov. 16 | Austin City Saloon | Lexington, KY

Sat., Dec. 14 | Sadler Ranch | Fernandina Beach, FL

* opening for Dierks Bentley