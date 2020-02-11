Kesha’s ‘High Road’ Is A “Defiant Reclamation of Lightness”

Kesha drops her new album ‘High Road’ (Kemosabe/RCA Records), reclaiming her throne as “the badass of pop” (Billboard). A delicious mix of debaucherous odes to living life to the fullest, reflections on self-love, and folk-tinged moments embracing all that makes us human, ‘High Road’ is the GRAMMY-nominated popstar’s most eclectic collection to date.

Whether discussing topics of self-identity, free love, best friendship, heartbreak or childhood longing, ‘High Road’ expertly encompasses Kesha’s knack for heartfelt vulnerability, her wild child energy, and oddball sense of humor all with major modern pop integrity. It’s an album about not taking life too seriously, but it is done seriously well. For ‘High Road’, Kesha enlisted a diverse roster of collaborators / songwriters / producers including John Hill, Dan Reynolds, Stuart Crichton, Jeff Bhasker, Drew Pearson, Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Nate Ruess, Justin Tranter, Stint, Wrabel, and Pebe Sebert among others to help her make this celebratory chapter of her career a reality.

‘High Road’ has already delighted critics, with Stereogum saying it “strikes a believable balance between vulnerability and the bluster she made her name on,” The Independent praising it as “a mature and defiant reclamation of lightness,” and AllMusic calling it “a heady good time”. Album standout tracks like “Tonight” (“100 percent your new night-out anthem” – MTV), “Father Daughter Dance” (“a crushing vocal showcase that no one could have expected” – American Songwriter), “Raising Hell” (feat. Big Freedia) (“a gospel-inspired rave-up banger” – NPR) and “Resentment” (feat. Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel) (“the ultimate collaboration” – Nylon) have all received their own respective acclaim as well.

‘High Road’ Tracklist

01 “Tonight”

02 “My Own Dance”

03 “Raising Hell” (feat. Big Freedia)

04 “High Road”

05 “Shadow”

06 “Honey”

07 “Cowboy Blues”

08 “Resentment” (feat. Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel)

09 “Little Bit Of Love”

10 “Birthday Suit”

11 “Kinky” (feat. Ke$ha)

12 “Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)”

13 “BFF” (feat. Wrabel)

14 “Father Daughter Dance”

15 “Chasing Thunder”

16 “Summer”

THE HIGH ROAD TOUR

April 23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

April 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre **

May 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater **

May 2 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre **

May 6 – Santa Barbara, CA -Santa Barbara Bowl **

May 8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **

May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic **

May 11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom **

May 13 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino **

May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre **

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater **

May 17 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center **

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN -The Armory **

May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom **

May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

May 25 – St. Louis, MO – TBD **

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia **

May 28 – New York, NY- Pier 17 **

May 30 – Mashantucket, CT- Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater **

May 31 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

June 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem **

June 5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

** confirmed with Big Freedia