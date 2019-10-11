Kelleigh Bannen’s Highly -Anticipated Album “Favorite Colors” Is Out Today

Singer/Songwriter Kelleigh Bannen is releasing her highly-anticipated new album Favorite Colors today. Favorite Colors is being released independently, and is loaded with the type of wit, playfulness and fierceness that Bannen is known for. She co-wrote all of the 14 tracks, crafting songs that are truthful and force the listener to read between the lines. Noted as an artist who has “…never compromised the integrity of her sound or point of view as a storyteller…” (CMT), Bannen will bring her new music and songs that solidify her, “…as one of Nashville’s best songwriters…” (Sounds Like Nashville) when she makes her National TV debut on NBC’s “Today Show” on Tuesday, Oct. 29th.

Bannen’s tell-it-like-it-is approach and unapologetic style has garnered a groundswell of support from fans, industry and press. Praising her impressive cut-to-the-truth, bold songwriting style, Bannen’s new album and her craft as a storyteller and vocalist has received great reviews.

Most recently, Bannen was named in Nashville Lifestyles Most Beautiful Class of 2019. Earlier this week, she celebrated her new album with a special release party at Nashville’s Dream Hotel. Bannen talked with CMT Host Cody Alan for an exclusive Q&A session onstage and gave a live performance of songs off her new album.

Favorite Colors is the follow up to Bannen’s EP The Joneses EP, which proved successful early on with the debut of a trio of tracks including “Happy Birthday,” “John Who” and “The Joneses” across SiriusXM’s The Highway. Several additional songs on Favorite Colors have since been featured with Billboard revealing the music video for Bannen’s song “Diamonds,” (HERE), People.com sharing the video for “Faith In You” ft. Heather Hardy ‘The Heat’ (HERE) and CMT debuting the video for swaggering track “Deluxe” (HERE). Favorite Colors was produced by Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), and features a roster of collaborators including songwriters Claire Douglas, Todd Clark and Will Bowen, with three tracks also produced by Bowen. Favorite Colors is available (HERE).

Known for her whit, the Nashville native is also the host of the podcast This Nashville Life, which The Washington Post called, “…fascinating glimpses behind the scenes…” This Nashville Life features guest interviews, industry tips and insights from top-level music business executives and creatives, and has quickly gained popularity with welcomed guests including Tim Nichols, Craig Wiseman and Jason Owen. For more information, visit ThisNashvilleLife.com or www.kelleighbannen.com.

FAVORITE COLORS TRACK LISTING

“Damn, I Still Love You” (Kelleigh Bannen, Will Bowen and Scott Stepakoff)

“Deluxe” (Kelleigh Bannen and Danielle Blakey)

“Boys Don’t Cry” (Kelleigh Bannen, Todd Clark and Jason Saenz)

“Diamonds” (Kelleigh Bannen and Scott Stepakoff)

“Your Favorite Colors” (Kelleigh Bannen and Will Bowen)*

“The Joneses” (Kelleigh Bannen, Todd Clark and Travis Wood)**

“Suit” (Kelleigh Bannen, Claire Douglas and Dallas Wilson)

“Faith In You” (Kelleigh Bannen, Todd Clark and Sean Van Vleet)

“Sleeping Alone” (Kelleigh Bannen and Will Bowen)*

“John Who” (Kelleigh Bannen, Will Bowen and Christopher Rafetto)

“Haters” (Kelleigh Bannen, Jennifer Hanson and Jason Lehning)

“Time Machine” (Kelleigh Bannen and Mark Trussell)

“Happy Birthday” (Kelleigh Bannen, Claire Douglas and Dallas Wilson)

“Long Shadow” (Kelleigh Bannen, Will Bowen and Tia Sillers)*

Produced by Jaren Johnston

*Produced by Will Bowen

**Produced by Todd Clark