Nashville Music Media Rebrands As Elicity Public Relations, Announces New Hires

Effective immediately, boutique publicity firm Nashville Music Media has rebranded as Elicity Public Relations. The company was founded in 2011 by Owner & Publicist Elise Anderson and has recently added Brittany Finley as Senior Publicity Manager and Heather Hourigan as Publicity and Brand Partnerships Manager joining Avery King, who was recently promoted to Director of Publicity.

“We’ve experienced a significant amount of growth in the past few years, and I felt it was time to give the company the same love that we give our artists,” says Elise Anderson, discussing her newly re-christened publicity firm, “Our brand has always been, first and foremost, the highest possible quality of advocacy for our artists. It’s only right that we update our look to match.”

The current client roster includes: Adam Doleac, Dylan Schneider, Sam Williams, Kalsey Kulyk, Emma White, Lena Stone, Jackson Michelson, Renee Blair, The Belles, 17 Memphis and many more.

The former Nashville Music Media was established by Elise Anderson out of need.

“I had someone asking me to do PR for them,” says Anderson, “I had no company at the time, so I pulled the name Nashville Music Media out of thin air and got to work.”

These beginnings were humble. With a small client roster, and no cache-carrying parent firm to draw referrals from, Anderson built Nashville Music Media from the ground up with hard work, strength of character, and, above all, transparency.

“It was a baptism by fire. I learned on the fly, I read a lot of other people’s press releases, and I took a lot of people out for drinks, but the lesson that clicked early on, and has held us in good grace since, is that we always put the artist first,” explains Anderson, “We are advocates for our clients. We fight for them. If you are with us, you are family.”

This practical philosophy has guided the firm from an unknown startup to well-regarded boutique in record time.

“There are a lot of people in their late twenties/early thirties starting companies in the music industry,” said Anderson, “However good their intentions, it can be easy to make things more about the business entity itself and less about those the company is serving. That’s not what we’re here for. We are, and always will be, here for our artists.”

As the firm gears up for fall and the coming CMAs, the company rebrand offers the chance for reflection, and reinvigoration.

“Nashville Music Media served us well for a long time, but at a certain point it didn’t feel right to give a generic name to a group that I feel is anything but,” enthuses Anderson, “I am so proud of our team and all we have accomplished, and I couldn’t be more excited for what is to come as we go forward as Elicity.”