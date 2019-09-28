JUSTIN MOORE AND TRACY LAWRENCE ANNOUNCE 2020 LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS TOUR

Outback Presents will kick-off multiplatinum-selling country artists Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence’s 2020 Late Nights And Longnecks Tour sponsored by ROXOR on Thurs., Jan. 16 in Dodge City, KS. Each night will feature an opening act (TBA).

Moore recently earned his eighth No. 1 with “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” the lead single off Moore’s fifth studio album ‘Late Nights And Longnecks’ (The Valory Music Co.). The follow-up “Why We Drink,” which he performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, will impact Country radio on Mon., Sept. 30. Listen here: https://youtu.be/Udruzhc-poQ

One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a GRAMMY nomination. Recently, Lawrence released his brand new album, ‘Made In America.’ The album is a milestone for Lawrence – penning 8 of the 12 tracks featured.

Tickets for the Late Nights And Longnecks Tour will go on sale this Fri., Sept. 27 at 10 AM CST via https://www.tracylawrence.com.

LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS TOUR:

Thurs., Jan. 16 | United Wireless Arena | Dodge City, KS

Fri., Jan. 17 | Barnett Arena (Rushmore Plaza) | Rapid City, SD

Sat., Jan. 18 | Bismark Event Center | Bismark, ND

Thurs., Feb. 20 | Raising Cane’s River Center Arena | Baton Rouge, LA

Fri., Feb. 21 | Rapides Parish Coliseum | Alexandria, LA

Sat., Feb. 22 | Stride Bank Center | Enid, OK

Fri., Feb. 28 | Bankers Life Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

Sat., Feb. 29 | Wolstein Center | Cleveland, OH

Thurs., Mar. 5 | Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum | Amarillo, TX

Fri., Mar. 6 | Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Sat., Mar. 7 | Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO

Thurs., Mar. 19 | Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre | Atlanta, GA

Fri., Mar. 20 | St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

Thurs., Mar. 26 | Des Moines Civic Center | Des Moines, IA

Fri., Mar. 27 | U.S. Cellular Center | Cedar Rapids, IA

Sat., Mar. 28 | State Farm Center | Champaign, IL

Thurs., Apr. 9 | Scheels Arena | Fargo, ND*

Fri., Apr. 10 | Orpheum Theatre | Minneapolis, MN*

Sat., Apr. 11| Weidner Center | Green Bay, WI*

*Tracy Lawrence not on these dates



JUSTIN MOORE ON TOUR:

Sat., Sept. 28 | Boots & Brews Country Music Festival | San Luis Obispo, CA

Fri., Oct. 4 | Ballpark Village St. Louis | Saint Louis, MO

Fri., Oct. 11 | Peppermill Concert Hall | West Wendover, NV

Sat., Oct. 12 | Balloon Fiesta Park | Albuquerque, NM

Sat, Oct. 19 | Cocopah Casino | Yuma, AZ

Sun., Oct. 20 | Mesa Amphitheatre | Mesa, AZ

Fri., Oct. 25 | Bill Breeze Park | Ocoee, FL

Fri., Nov. 1 | Santander Arena | Reading, PA

Sat., Nov. 2 | Bob Carpenter Center | Newark, DE

Thurs., Nov. 14 | Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium | Athens, OH

Tues., Nov. 26 | Wildhorse Saloon | Nashville, TN

TRACY LAWRENCE ON TOUR:

Fri., Sept. 27 | Dusty Armadillo | Rootstown, OH

Sat., Sept. 28 | DTE Energy Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI

Fri., Oct. 4 | The Lumberyard | Roscoe, TX

Sat., Oct. 5 | Show Sports Farm | Magnolia, TX

Fri., Oct. 18 | The Stage at Silver Star | Bossier City, LA

Sat, Oct. 19 | Billy Bob’s | Ft. Worth, TX

Fri., Nov. 1 | Country Tonite Theatre | Pigeon Forge, TN

Sat., Nov. 2 | Phase 2 Entertainment | Lynchburg, VA

Thu, Nov. 14 | Prairie Band Resort | Mayetta, KS

Fri., Nov. 15 | Cotillion Ballroom | Wichita, KS

Tue, Nov. 26 | Wildhorse Saloon | Nashville, TN

Tue., Dec. 10| Golden Nugget | Las Vegas, NV

More on Justin Moore: https://shorefire.com/roster/justin-moore

More on Tracy Lawrence: https://www.tracylawrence.com