TobyMac’s Popular “Hits Deep Tour” Returns For 2020

7X GRAMMY® Winner TobyMac’s popular “Hits Deep Tour” will make 32 stops nationwide in 2020. Joining TobyMac on the tour will be rising stars Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co. The tour will kick off on January 30 at Beaumont, TX’s Ford Park and will include stops at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, and San Antonio’s AT&T Center, before concluding at New Orleans, LA’s UNO Lakefront Arena on March 29, 2020. The nationwide arena tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events, Altura Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, 9/27 at 10:00 AM local time. More information can be found at TobyMac.com or AwakeningEvents.com.

This year’s tour will again feature the fan friendly 20% off First Weekend promotion. During this first weekend that tickets are on sale, fans can save 20% on ALL tickets by using the code word “INSIDER” when purchasing tickets online. This promotion begins at 10:00 am local time on 9/27/19 and runs through 11:59pm local time on 9/30/18.

2020 “Hits Deep Tour” Dates

*all dates subject to change, visit www.TobyMac.com for the latest information.

Thu, Jan 30 Beaumont, TX Ford Park *No Ryan Stevenson Fri, Jan 31 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center Sat, Feb 1 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center *No Jordan Feliz Tue, Feb 4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Thu, Feb 6 Rio Rancho, NM Santa Ana Star Center Fri, Feb 7 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Sat, Feb 8 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego Sun, Feb 9 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center *No Jordan Feliz Fri, Feb 14 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State Sat, Feb 15 Inglewood, CA The Forum Sun, Feb 16 Reno, NV Reno Events Center Fri, Feb 21 Denver, CO Denver Coliseum Sat, Feb 22 Denver, CO Denver Coliseum Sun, Feb 23 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Tue, Feb 25 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena Thu, Feb 27 Abbotsford, B Abbotsford Centre Fri, Feb 28 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center Sat, Feb 29 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center Sun, Mar 1 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Thu, Mar 5 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena Fri, Mar 6 Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena Sun, Mar 8 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Thu, Mar 12 Jackson, MS Mississippi Coliseum Fri, Mar 13 North

Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

(10/3 Simmons Bank Arena) Fri, Mar 20 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center Sat, Mar 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Sun, Mar 22 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Tue, Mar 24 Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center Thu, Mar 26 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena Fri, Mar 27 El Paso, TX The UTEP Don Haskins Center Sat, Mar 28 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sun, Mar 29 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

About TobyMac:

With more than 12 million units in career sales and a whopping seven GRAMMY® Awards, TobyMac’s career continues on the fast track. His 2015 RIAA Certified Gold studio album, THIS IS NOT A TEST garnered a GRAMMY® Award and Billboard Music Award nomination on top of debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200. Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved Gold certification, a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group. Among those is 2012’s EYE ON IT, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, only the third Christian album ever to do so. The Elements, his awaited newest collection of music, is available now boasting “Everything” alongside the chart-topper, RIAA Gold Certified “I just need U.”

About Altrua Healthshare:

As a non-profit, 501(c)(3) health share ministry, Altrua provides a solution to ease the burden of health care costs. We offer membership options with a monthly contribution amount that can result in a 50%–75% savings when compared to traditional options that are available. For more than 20 years, we have helped steward these dollars (your budget) back where they belong… in ministry. When you give to the membership, you are helping both our organization and yours fulfill the law of Christ to carry each other’s burdens (Galatians 6:2). Contact us to find out more about how we can help you or your organization. Call 1.888.244.3839 or visit www.healthshare.family Altrua Ministries (dba Altrua HealthShare) is NOT an insurance company nor is the membership offered through an insurance company. Members are self-pay patients. Altrua Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

About Food for the Hungry:

The world is hungry, but the emptiness goes far beyond the table. The need is physical and spiritual. People hunger for opportunity, starve for resources, and have been stripped of value. These injustices keep us up at night. IT’S NOT OK. AND YET HOPE REMAINS. We seek to end ALL forms of human poverty by going into the hard places and closely walking with the world’s most vulnerable people. We actively partner with churches, leaders, and families to build transformational relationships, usher justice, and renew communities so God’s purpose is revealed in each person we serve. Our view of poverty is holistic and complex. Our solutions are innovative and community-specific. We courageously seek out the overlooked and advocate for the underserved. We’re unrelenting and we do what others claim can’t be done. We honor the people we serve by inviting them to contribute to the process. Through community-owned transformation we empower children, families and communities to invest in their own development. More than anything, we want to see people thrive. We are agents of change. We work, we feed, we teach, we love, but we know when it’s time to leave. We are ending poverty, together.

About Awakening Events:

Awakening Events produces over 250 Contemporary Christian concerts and events nationwide in and is consistently ranked in Pollstar’s “Worldwide – Top 50 Promoter” list each year, reaching as high as 9th in North America, and top 15 in the world. Awakening Events, based in Greenbrier, Arkansas is dedicated to all aspects of live Contemporary Christian music touring, including but not limited to, planning, logistics, creative, marketing and helping create the ultimate fan experience. For more info visit: www.AwakeningEvents.com