JORDYN STODDARD RELEASES “BAD BABY” MUSIC VIDEO

Country-pop artist Jordyn Stoddard released an accompanying music video to her melody-driven, self-penned “Bad Baby” TODAY. Directed by Doltyn Snedden, the video features a stunning Stoddard consumed by thoughts of a new relationship. Illuminated by moody lighting in a series of sultry scenes, the 21-year-old shares glimpses of a love interest’s silhouette while creative artistry shines through in the raindrops, shadows and purply blue tones breathing life into Stoddard’s latest single.

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla., Stoddard has already positioned herself as a triple-threat in Nashville — she sings with the soul of a seasoned veteran, strums a signature turquoise Taylor guitar and has developed her craft as a songwriter. Stoddard blends the best of country’s heart and pop’s energy, while her bubbly personality lends itself to create a unique crossover sound from a relatable artist.

“Bad Baby” is Stoddard’s first release since her debut album in 2015, Southern Tide.The 11-song project reached top 40 on Apple Music’s Country Music Daily chart. Stoddard’s first single “Like Me ’Til You Love Me” was released to radio worldwide, while the accompanying music video premiered nationwide on Great American Country TV (GAC) and ZUUS Country.

No stranger to the spotlight, Stoddard has opened for The Band Perry, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Easton Corbin and more.

To view upcoming tour dates and more information, visit jordynstoddard.com.