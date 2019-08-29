JASON DERULO CONTINUES TO HEAT UP THE SUMMER WITH NEW SONG “TOO HOT”

Global multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo shares a new track entitled “Too Hot.” Get it HERE via Warner Records.

#HotBoySummer continues swinging from island-style dancehall rhythms into finger-snaps and sizzling percussion, reminiscent of the classic jam “Murder She Wrote” by Chaka Demus & Pliers. Over breezy guitar strumming, Derulo fires off a flirty refrain, “It’s summertime and you know…it’s too hot for clothes.”

Be on the lookout for an equally sexy music video to make its debut very soon.

The song arrives on the heels of his breakthrough bilingual banger “Mamacita”

[feat. Farruko]. The latter made history as Derulo’s first #1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales Chart.

ABOUT JASON DERULO:

With 130 million records sold worldwide, Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse singer, songwriter, and entertainer whose recent hit “Goodbye” with David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj and Willy William has over 173 million streams on Spotify alone. Jason’s single “Colors,” the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has over 221 million streams across all platforms. Breakout hit “Swalla” has reached 913 million audio streams and 1.3 billion views on YouTube. His breakout single “Whatcha Say” has now earned 5x platinum status while “Talk Dirty,” “Want To Want Me” and “Ridin’ Solo” [feat. 2 Chainz] have reached quadruple-platinum status. “Wiggle” [feat. Snoop Dogg] went triple-platinum, and “Trumpets” and “In My Head” earned double-platinum certifications. Platinum singles include “Marry Me,” “The Other Side,” “It Girl,” “Get Ugly,” and “Don’t Wanna Go Home.”

This fall, Derulo joins the star-studded cast (Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden) in the film adaptation of Cats, which hits the big screen on December 20th from Universal Pictures.

Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 15 billion overall and nearly 6 billion YouTube views. At radio, his music has impacted a total audience of 22 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 4.4 billion spins. Jason was a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, is an investor in many enterprises, including Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher, and he has a partnership with Warner Chappell Music with his publishing company, Future History.