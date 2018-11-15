Hot Songs At AC Radio

The pairing of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper has turned out to be a real solid winner. “Shallow” (Interscope) from the latest version of “A Star IS Born” is about as hot as any new single can be at radio. Jason Mraz has a good thing going and make no mistake about it. “More Than Friends” (Atlantic) is fast becoming a solid favorite among our panel of music and program directors. Jason has always been a real staple of the AC format.

Mariah Carey is back at the format with a solid entry. “With You” (Epic) finds her at her very best and we are only too eager to see how this all plays out for her in the coming weeks. The pairing of Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid has turned out to be something rather spectacular. “Eastside” (Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope) is the jam that I’m talking about and for many programmers at the format, this is what they have been looking for.

Post Malone has truly had a banner year without a doubt. He shows us just why as the single “Better Now” (Republic) crosses to Hot AC. It’s already been a chart topper over at Top40 so that should tell you something. Halsey is back with one of her best to date. “Without Me” (Capitol) is so good that you just can’t put it down. Matt Nathanson is also a real winner when it comes to the AC format. “Used To Be” (Acrobat) puts him back on top.

Steve Perry is back on the radio and that is always a welcome event. His vocals shine once again as his new “No More Cryin'” (Fantasy) takes flight. I’d give this one a few spins around the block if I were you. Alessia Cara is also one of the very best out there as far as young female artists go. “Trust My Lonely” (Def Jam/UMG) really showcases just how amazing this artist really is. She has without a doubt had a Best of 2018 year for sure.

DK Davis is back on the AC format and it’s about time. “Love Me Again” (Route 66) is his latest and it’s already breaking from Pop to Country at a rapid pace. The song was written for DK by the legendary Gary Puckett and his brother Gary. Watch for some great weeks ahead for this amazing new single. Lauren Daigle is known to many at Christian radio and now she is set to finally cross over. “You Say” (Centricity Music) is the single that is picking up speed and helping her to build her name and fortunes at a new format.

Recording artist Steve Obando has most certainly had a Best of 2018. As of this writing his new single “Shattered Glass” (Angel Eyes Music/Wer1 Music Group) is shattering the music charts from AC to Top40. Steve is an amazing artist with a very bright future to be sure. Richard Lynch is picking up much love and attention at the format. “Pray On The Radio” (Fence Row) is also a hit at the Country format and watch for more crossover results for Richard in the coming weeks as this one is a “must add”.

As we have mentioned before, this is our Best of 2018 issue where we look at artists and bands that deserve special consideration for this year’s New Music Awards. Nobody fits the bill better than Eileen Carey. “Anything That Reminds Me Of You” (RolleyCstr Music) is really becoming an amazing hit single breaking from AC, Top40 to Country. With an open ballot available on our website, it might be time to show some votes and support to artists that you feel deserve a nob of appreciation.

Garrett Young has most certainly had a “best of year” as his “My Friend” (West Coast Collective) single moves to the top of the charts. Dianne Meinke is already there as she has dominated both the AC40 main and indie charts with the #1 “Read My Mind” (UVI). Al & Trey also deserve your support for an amazing run with their chart moving “And Now I Know” (Tide Productions). Andrew Reed has had a banner year thanks song like “Cure My Mind” (Artists International). Royalush is killing it out there as “Complicated” (High School Records) moves up. Kim Lewis is making magic out there with his “I’m A Donald Trump Voter”. Modern Hype is also making huge moves as “Sniper” (Jaded Records) moves past the back. I’ll have more for you next time right here.