Horse Loving Listeners Connect With Rob Georg’s “Carry The Wind”

    Today, Country singer/songwriter, recording artist Rob Georg releases his new single, Carry The Wind.” Georg, writing the song with Kristin K. Smith and Skot Bradley, shows us a glimpse of his emotional side. “Carry The Wind” encompasses the connection between a man and his horse.

A dynamic new artist on the country music scene who has garnered critical praise with his debut single “This Ain’t My First Rodeo“, Georg earned himself a solid spot on radio station’s playlist throughout the U.S. The German native with swaggering confidence and soulful vocals has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album. Georg, who has been named “One to Watch” wrote all of the songs on his self-titled EP.

Fore more information visit Rob Georg online at rob-georg-music.com   Fans can purchase music online from hundreds of digital retailers including iTunes and Amazon. Georg’s new single is now available to radio stations worldwide on the radio industry’s SpinsTrackingsystem and AirplayAccess

For interview requests, servicing, additional information or radio station visits, please contact Loggins Promotion at 310-325-2800 or email staff@logginspromotion.com .

ABOUT ROB GEORG:

Throughout his life, music has been Rob’s constant companion, comforting him in gloomy times and inspiring him in happy times. For Rob, there is no better way to express feelings than singing accompanied by his guitar. Growing up with horses, Rob’s professional path led him first into equine sports, especially into Cutting, a discipline of western riding, which is ridden on horses working cattle. For the past 10 years, he has successfully showed Cutting Horses in Europe and the USA and was on the board of the National Cutting Horse Association of Germany for 6 years, most of this time as president. Influenced by the cowboy lifestyle, country music owns a big part of his musical passion. In various performances at family and friends events, Rob was always told, to do more with music in his life.

As a result, the desire to record 2 self-written songs in Nashville one day got priority on his bucketlist. Rob fulfilled himself this wish in March 2018. He had not hoped to come back to Germany with more than an office-burned CD with his 2 own songs on it for his CD shelf at home. However, his vocal coach and recording studio, Kristin K. Smith, saw things differently and as the song was recorded, she gave him advice to publish the song in different ways and to give music a new status in future.

