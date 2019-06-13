Horse Loving Listeners Connect With Rob Georg’s “Carry The Wind”

Today, Country singer/songwriter, recording artist Rob Georg releases his new single, Carry The Wind.” Georg, writing the song with Kristin K. Smith and Skot Bradley, shows us a glimpse of his emotional side. “Carry The Wind” encompasses the connection between a man and his horse.

A dynamic new artist on the country music scene who has garnered critical praise with his debut single “This Ain’t My First Rodeo“, Georg earned himself a solid spot on radio station’s playlist throughout the U.S. The German native with swaggering confidence and soulful vocals has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album. Georg, who has been named “One to Watch” wrote all of the songs on his self-titled EP.

Fans can purchase music online from hundreds of digital retailers including iTunes and Amazon.

