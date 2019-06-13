TOP40 Indie Artists Making Waves This Summer

Lewis Capaldi has come on the scene at radio and is totally killing it from Top40 to Hot AC. The single “Someone You Loved” (Vertigo/Capitol) is fast becoming a solid favorite among our panel of music and program directors which is a sign that this track has Top5 to #1 potential. The new pairing of Max w/Quinn & XCII is off like a rocket. “Love Me Less” (Arista/RED) is the jam that I’m talking about and this one is so good you can’t ignore it. Make sure to save a little room on your list for this amazing new entry.

Martin Garrix has joined musical forces with Macklemore & Stump for the perfect Spring into summer offering. Appropriately entitled “Summer Days” (RCA/RLG), this is music at it’s very best and watch for some big moves and numbers ahead for this masterpiece. I’m also happy to report that that always fabulous NOTD have teamed up with Felix Jaehn, Captain Cuts and Georgia Ku for a solid winner. When you get to the point where you have to split up all of the royalties for this large crew, we hope that there will be something left for us as their new and magical “So Close” (Universal Music AB) takes flight.

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber are winning praise from coast to coast and make no mistake about that. It’s hard to tell who’s who when listening to their new “I Don’t Care” (Atlantic) but really it all sounds so good so “I Don’t Care”! Shawn Mendes cares about what he wears and that’s a very good thing indeed. Radio really seems to care about his new and fast climbing “If I Can’t Have You” (Island/UMG) and that’s a very good thing indeed. I’m also happy to report that the pairing of Jennifer Lopez & French Montana is making magic happen. “Medicine” (Hitco) is the track that really deserves your immediate attention.

Halsey is as hot as any female artist on the planet. Our New Music Weekly crew caught up with her over at Studio City Sound in Los Angeles where the entire crew was screaming “what a babe”. Radio is screaming for her new and every so lovely “Nightmare” (Capitol) & this one has #1 written all over it. Chloe x Halle is off to the races and that is a very good thing indeed. “Wolf At Your Door” (Columbia) should be a warning to all of you out there at radio that if you don’t add this single, bad things could and should happen.

Bastille is basking in new and improved success as his new “Joy” (Virgin) takes flight. Also getting spins by the tons is OBB for their new “7 Billion” (Curb) track. Lil Nas X continues to make huge strides as the new and ever so powerful “Old Town Road” (Columbia) moves past the pack to bigger and better things. Panic! At The Disco can seem to do no wrong as their latest smash hit single in “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” (DCD2/Fueled By Ramen/WEA) moves forward to bold and beautiful chart numbers. Remember that we told you about that one here first.

With this being our big Indie Artists Issue, let’s put the spotlight on the very best there are out there. Joy Mover is one of them leading the pack and make no mistake about there. Her current “Home Sweet Home” is breaking loose with huge numbers. Recording artist Jes is also setting the music world on fire. “Let’s Get Involved” (Jaded Records) is on the fast track to the top of the Top40 and AC40 charts. Billy F. Otis continues to rise and shine ever so brightly at multi-formats. Everybody is singing the praises of his debut single “Fantasy Across The Room” (CVB). Gramma Rikki continues to get raves and praise at the format and that’s all so well-deserved. Her debut single “You” is nothing short of brilliant and it’s about time that she gets the attention she so deserves.

Garrett Young has been “on-fire” with his powerful “Colorado” and a big congrats again to this recent NMA winner. Recording artist Devi opens up with a new single called “Heart Stone” that you will be hearing a lot about in the coming weeks. Rob Georg, our Indie cover artist is killing it with “This Ain’t My First Rodeo”. Linards Zarins is moving fast and furious with their single “Good Thing” (Spinnup). Again, since this issue is all about the independent artists, let’s give them the support that they so deserve at radio.