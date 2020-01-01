Gabby Barrett Wraps 2019 With CMT Premier Of “The Good Ones”

Wrapping a breakout year, Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett is showcasing her bare bones vocal talent on a brand-new acoustic version of her emotional song “The Good Ones” in the second installment of her Downtown Session recordings, premiering exclusively across CMT today.

The full-bodied love song, co-written by Barrett with Emily Landis, Jim McCormick and Zachary Kale, was inspired by Barrett’s husband, Cade Foehner, and serves as a love letter to him about their journey together. The newlyweds tied the knot earlier this year in Garrison, TX, as first announced by PEOPLE.

“When my husband and I were dating, people would always ask me, ’How’s your boyfriend doing?’ and my first response was always ’He’s great, he’s a good one,’ which is where the idea for the song came from,” Barrett shares with CMT. “This song has always been special to me and it’s been fun to see my supporters connect to it, especially during live shows. I’m really excited to put a more intimate, stripped-down version of the song out. We recorded it in an amazing space in downtown Nashville that was so warm with amazing natural light that gave this video a beautiful setting. I’m so in love with how it turned out!”

Set apart as one to watch for 2020, she’s been named across several noteworthy lists including MusicRow’s Next Big Thing, Pandora & SiriusXM’s All-Genre and Country Artists to watch, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country (Class of 2020), and Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing. Fueling her rapid rise, Barrett’s current single “I Hope” is spotlighted as one of Taste of Country’s “17 Songs From Women In Country That Demand Your Attention in 2020,” with the outlet praising the “great, vengeful ex song” as the “dark breakup jam you’ll feel long after she closes,” and is currently highlighted in year wrap playlists like Spotify Hot Country Presents…Best Country Songs of 2019, Amazon Music‘s Best Country of 2019 and YouTube Music‘s Top Country of 2019.

Hot off the heels of her fall run on Chris Lane’s BIG, BIG PLANS TOUR, she’ll launch into the new decade with an opening slot on Kane Brown’s sold-out Staples Center show in Los Angeles (1/9), and then continue on the road with high-profile festival performances at Stagecoach, Tortuga Music Festival, Country Jam, and more.

ABOUT GABBY BARRETT:

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett is setting the trend. Recently spotlighted as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country (Class of 2020), a 2020 MusicRow Next Big Thing artist, a SiriusXM + Pandora All-Genre and Country Artist to Watch, Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing, and Amazon Music’s Weekly One best performing Country female of 2019, she continues to rise through the ranks as “country music’s next female superstar” (Country Now). Garnering critical acclaim, Barrett’s current single “I Hope” was named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now” and claimed the #1 spot on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown and on Radio Disney’s Country Top 50 chart. “A voice you must hear,” (The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review) Barrett has opened for Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Chris Lane, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Bebe Rexha, Cole Swindell, Sugarland, and Carrie Underwood, and will take the stage at mile marker festivals like Stagecoach, Tortuga Music Festival, and Country Jam in 2020. With over 130 MILLION on-demand streams to her credit, Barrett previewed her upcoming Ross Copperman-produced album releasing new song “The Good Ones.” The Pennsylvania native began singing in her local gospel choir at nine years old, and performed 136 shows in 2017 alone before rising to national prominence as a Top 3 finalist on ABC’s American Idol.