Charley Pride: I’m Just Me’ Debuts On CBC’s documentary Channel Wednesday, January 1

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me, a documentary about the life and career of legendary Country music superstar Charley Pride, will debut on CBC’s documentary Channel on Wednesday, January 1 at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT as part of their All Day Music Marathon. It will repeat on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 pm ET/PT [click here for trailer & airing info].

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me traces the improbable journey of Charley Pride, from his humble beginnings as a sharecropper’s son on a cotton farm in segregated Sledge, Mississippi to his career as a Negro League baseball player and his meteoric rise as a trailblazing country music superstar. Narrated by country music icon Tanya Tucker, the new documentary reveals how Pride’s love for music led him from the Delta to a larger, grander world. In the 1940s, radio transcended racial barriers, making it possible for Pride to grow up listening to and emulating Grand Ole Opry stars like Ernest Tubb and Roy Acuff. The singer arrived in Nashville in 1963 while the city roiled with sit-ins and racial violence. But with boldness, perseverance and undeniable musical talent, he managed to parlay a series of fortuitous encounters with music industry insiders into a legacy of hit singles, a Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The film includes original revealing interviews with country music royalty, including Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Marty Stuart. It also includes several on-camera conversations between Pride and special guests, including Rozene Pride (his wife of 61 years), Willie Nelson, and other fellow musicians. The film also features many songs from his repertoire of classic country hits, along with more modern cuts like “Standing In My Way,” from his latest album Music In My Heart, released in 2017.

On January 30, 2019 the film made its world premiere at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The premiere featured an appearance by Charley Pride himself, along with special guest artists featured in the film, including the film’s narrator Tanya Tucker, Jimmie Allen, Janie Fricke, and Sylvia Hutton. Members of the media, and other family and friends of Pride also attended. After the film a Q&A was hosted by the film’s director Barbara Hall, and journalist Robert K. Oermann, Country Music Hall of Fame’s Peter Cooper, and of course, Charley Pride.

Notable Talent In The Film:

• Charley Pride

• Garth Brooks

• Dolly Parton

• Willie Nelson

• Tanya Tucker (narrator)

• Brad Paisley

• Darius Rucker

• Marty Stuart

• Sylvia Hutton

• Charlie Worsham

• Jimmie Allen

• Whoopi Goldberg

“There’s always been a handful of people with global appeal that goes beyond the face value of the culture of Country music. Mr. Pride is absolutely one of those folks.”

– MARTY STUART

“Charley deserves every accolade he can get. And, we’ll make up some new ones if we need to. He’ll deserve them too!”

– WILLIE NELSON

“He’s one of America’s great country stars. He is Americana personified.”

– WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Buzzworthy Moments:

• Charley Pride and fellow country music superstar Willie Nelson reminisce on camera about the early days of their careers.

• Charley Pride explains how he maneuvered his way through the white ranks of country music in order to gain acceptance in the industry.

• Charley Pride and his wife Rozene speak candidly about Pride’s struggles with mental illness over the years. While on tour in Germany in 1968, the singer suffered a manic attack and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Running Time: 78 minutes

Production Credits:

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me is a production of Corridor Group Productions Inc. The film is directed and executive produced by Barbara Hall.

Charley Pride On Tour In 2020:

JAN 10 – Nugget Casino Resort / Sparks, Nev.

JAN 16 – Prairie Brand Casino & Resort / Mayetta, Kan.

FEB 21 – Desert Diamond Casino / Sahuarita, Ariz.

MAR 28 – Edgewater Resort / Laughlin, Nev.

APR 22 – Casino New Brunswick / Moncton, N.B. (Canada)

APR 25 – Casino Rama / Rama, Ont. (Canada)

APR 27 – Club Regent Event Center / Winnipeg, Man. (Canada)

MAY 03 – Northern Quest Resort & Casino / Airway Heights, Wash.

JUL 26 – WinStar World Casino & Resort / Thackerville, Okla.

**For Charley’s most updated tour schedule, visit charleypride.com/tour

Follow Charley Pride on Facebook and at CharleyPride.com.

About Charley Pride:

Charley Pride is celebrating more than 50 years as a recording artist. He has enjoyed one of the most successful careers in the history of country music and is credited with helping to break color barriers by becoming the first black superstar within the genre. A true living legend, he has sold tens of millions of records worldwide with his large repertoire of hits. A three-time GRAMMY® award and Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” winner, Pride has garnered no less than 36 chart-topping country hits, including “Kiss An Angel Good Morning,” a massive #1 crossover hit that sold over a million singles and helped Pride land the Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award in 1971 and the “Top Male Vocalist” awards of 1971 and 1972. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, Pride continues to perform concerts worldwide and has toured the United States, Canada, Ireland, The United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand over the last several years. His latest album, Music In My Heart, was released in 2017 on Music City Records.