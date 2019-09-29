FRENCH MONTANA, POST MALONE, CARDI B AND RVSSIAN RELEASE NEW COLLABORATIVE SINGLE

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist, rapper, producer, and philanthropist French Montana unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled “Writing On The Wall” [feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian].

Get it HERE via Epic Records.

This anthem aligns three of music’s biggest stars for a once-in-a-lifetime event-level collaboration. In the literally larger-than-life music video, skyscraper-size French, Post, and Cardi stomp through New York, towering over the skyline and turning up a mile above the streets. Backed by a tribal bass line, buoyant beat, and thick bounce, French cruises through tight bars between an instantly irresistible hook courtesy of Post and a sexy cameo from Cardi. This trio of styles ignites pure fire on the hottest posse cut of 2019.

Watch it HERE.

The writing is on the wall—this has all the makings of an end-of-the-year smash…

The track hints at even bigger things on the horizon for French. On Monday, he took to social media to announce the impending arrival of one of the most anticipated rap records of the year, his third full-length album, Montana—out in November. View the cinematic trailer HERE. Of the album, Karim “French Montana” Kharbouch commented, “You don’t have to change who you are. You can bring people into your own world.”

Following the news of MONTANA, French was announced as the first “I Stand With Immigrants” Ambassador and launched his very own Karim Kharbouch Coding Fellowship Program on Wednesday. Partnering with The Knowledge House, his fellowship program will support immigrant youth residing in the Bronx, where French and The Knowledge House have already developed their reputation as changemakers in music and technology education, respectively.

It’s the year of Montana. Be prepared.

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash “UNFORGETTABLE” [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned a septuple-platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went gold and dominated the charts. At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.

If anyone can not only change music, but the world at large, it’s French Montana.

