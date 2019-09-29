First Round Is On Andrea Vasquez In Celebration Of Successful Single & Video Launch

Powerful country artist Andrea Vasquez (pronounced On-dre-a) is continuing to ride the sweet high from her first single and is following it up with the release of her new single Runnin’ Wild. Picked up by the New Music Nashville playlist on Spotify, the song has racked up more than 41k streams since its release. Along with an accompanying music video, directed by Jessica Amerson,

Runnin’ Wild is available on Spotify, Apple Music and all digital platforms now.

Co-written by Andrea with Emily Davis and produced by Jason Mater, Runnin’ Wild is the perfect girls’ night, let loose song. Highlighted by the video, which is available to watch HERE, the song is a flirty, empowered, sing-a-long anthem with powerhouse production reminiscent of top country hits.

“Runnin’ Wild is all about getting with the people you love and feeling alright,” Andrea says. “Life has a way of knocking you down, so you need those times to blow off some steam and have a few drinks. I hope listeners can find their own way of relating to this song.”

About Andrea Vasquez: Powerhouse vocals and unstoppable attitude combine in the petite package that is Andrea Vasquez. The Virginia native has blended her love of modern country and Latin-American roots to create a refreshing sound within the genre. Inspired by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain and the Dixie Chicks Andrea has been crafting her unique sound since she was little. Born in L.A. to an extremely musical family she started playing violin, piano and guitar at a young age inspiring her to also begin writing her own songs. A move back to California would become the catalyst to pursuing music. After finishing school, Andrea packed up for Nashville to realize her dream of a career in country music.

In Nashville she released her first single Sugar Coat It which surpassed 100k streams on Spotify and took Andrea on her first radio tour. Visiting stations and playing in various new venues was a valuable experience that allowed her to expand her fan base. With a growing name in Music City, Andrea has played notable venues and shows in Nashville including The Basement and Whiskey Jam. The success has not gone unnoticed as she has signed to the U.S. based Arrow Music Agency for management which represents talent all across the globe. With a team behind her, undeniable stage presence and songs that match mainstream major quality, Andrea is quickly establishing herself within country music as one to watch.