Fall Season Preview In Country Music

Kenny Chesney has teamed up with recording artist Mindy Smith with a single that is getting big time raves. “Better Boat” (Blue Chair/WB) is the track that is setting the Country world on fire. Watch for some big things ahead for this amazing entry. Also picking up some big numbers is the new track from Walker Hayes. His new and ever powerful “90’s Country” (Monument/Sony) is also becoming a big favorite among our panel of music and program directors. Florida Georgia Line are back at it with a real gem. “Sittin’ Pretty” (Big Machine/Universal) is the one that is getting raves and it appears these boys have yet another big hit on their hands closing out the fourth quarter.

Keith Urban is better than ever and he displays it in fine fashion as his “Never Comin’ Down” (Capitol) takes flight. Jake Owen is picking up steam as his new “Down To The Honkytonk” (Big Loud) pulls well ahead of the pack. Jake is having yet another banner year and make no mistake about that. Jason Aldean is also kicking up the dust at Country radio. “Girl Like You” (Broken Bow) is the one that is a real favorite among our vast group of reporting radio stations from coast to coast.

Carrie Underwood is on fire once again with one of her best to date. “Love Wins” (Capitol Nashville) is the track that is making big headway at Country radio. Another female recording artist that we really love in Cassadee Pope is back at the format with another gem. “One More Red Light” (Awake Music) is the cut that is making waves among the very best out there. Newcomer Candy Fernaux is also pulling in some wonderful activity for her new and ever popular “Farm Girl” (Sunny Day).

Brett Eldredge is back with another excellent song. “Love Someone” (Atlantic Nashville) is his latest and after one listen you will agree that this one is a solid winner. The pairing of Danielle Bradberry & Thomas Rhett appears to be making magic at Country radio. “Goodbye Summer” (Big Machine/Universal) is their duet that is making its way up the charts in record time. Lucas Hoge is on the move and make no mistake about that. “To Go With The Whiskey” (Rebel Engine Entertainment) is so good that it deserves a safe spot on your playlist. AC Jones is also picking up spins for “Mr Moon” (SSM Nashville).

Jon Pardi has a real winner on his hands. “Night Shift” (Capitol Nashville) is the single that many of our stations are spinning in strong numbers. This guy is the real deal and although he’s a bit off the cuff, this one could make its way to the top of the charts in record time. Sam Austin is also keeping the heat on the rest of the pack. His new and strong “Maybe” (Plateau) is as good as they get and watch for some big weeks ahead for this gem. Jon Langston is also building by leaps and bounds with his latest offering in “When It Comes To Loving You” (Ind). We’ll see how this all plays out in the coming weeks.

Eric Church continues to rock the Country world as his “Desperate Man” (EMI Nashville) takes flight. David Lee Murphy is back with the new and beloved “I Won’t Be Sorry” (Reviver/Blue Chair). Russell Dickerson has become a real favorite with the ever so popular and top requested “Blue Tacoma” (Triple Tigers/Sony). Randy Houser is getting plenty of love out there at the format as his latest “What Whiskey Does” (Stoney Creek) makes some good solid moves.

Al & Trey are really “killing it” out there at Country radio and other formats. Their latest offering in “And Now I Know” (Trade Productions) is on-fire and moving towards the top by “leaps and bounds”. Garrett Young is making a lot of friends and fans at Country as his new “My Friend” (West Coast Collective) moves past the pack with some rather strong spins. Kim Lewis is breaking all the rules as his “I’m A Donald Trump Voter” (Independent) picks up a large number of early believers. Eileen Carey took her latest “This Town” to the top of our Country Top 50 and has a new one in the wings. Take a look at her display Ad in this issue for more information. I’ll have more for you on the greatest hits at Country next time right in and I’m just loving to new Fall Season with football in the air.