Creative Community For Peace Condems The Bullying Of Demi Lovato

Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) condemns the recent attack by boycott movement activists on Demi Lovato’s Instagram photos from her recent trip to Israel.

Along with members of her family, Ms. Lovato took a spiritual trip to Israel, like millions of people from all faiths and backgrounds do every year. Unfortunately, boycott activists hijacked her social media page after she posted photos from the trip for their own political gain.

She posted movingly about the time she spent at the holocaust museum, a disabled children’s center, and about being baptized in the Jordan River. There was nothing political about her trip, but rather this was a trip of learning, compassion, and self-discovery.

Yet in a calculated attack, boycott activists, trolls and bots immediately targeted her and her fans, in an attempt to turn her influential social media feed into their own bully pulpit.

Attacks like this against artists must end, and we echo Nick Cave’s words from last year when he stated: “The cultural boycott of Israel is cowardly and shameful. Israel is a real, vibrant, functioning democracy – yes, with Arab members of parliament – and so engaging with Israelis, who vote, may be more helpful than scaring off artists or shutting down means of engagement.”

Ms. Lovato is certainly not alone in being a celebrity who has recently traveled to Israel. Others, including Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Deshaun Watson, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alex Rodriguez, have all spoken about the positive experience they have had on their recent trips to the country – whether to perform or visit.

We at CCFP encourage artists to travel to Israel and the region and experience it for themselves. Ms. Lovato has no reason to apologize for her visit to Israel, but rather should be embraced for her love of humanity.

About Creative Community for Peace:

Founded by entertainment industry executives, Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) is a non-profit organization comprised of prominent members of the entertainment industry who have come together to promote the arts as a means to peace, support artistic freedom, and counter the cultural boycott of Israel. CCFP is apolitical, and does not stand for any government official or party. Instead, CCFP believes in artists and their ability to affect lives and effect positive change.