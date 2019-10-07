“CMT’s Nashville Squares” Hosted By Ccomedian Bob Saget To Premiere On Friday, November 1st At 8p/7c

CMT today announced that its new gameshow series, “CMT’s Nashville Squares,” will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Friday, November 1st at 8p/7c. Hosted by comedian Bob Saget, the all-new series puts a country music twist on the classic game show “Hollywood Squares,” following in the footsteps of hit series “VH1’s Hip Hop Squares,” by staying true to the beloved tic-tac-toe format and infusing it with some of the most influential and charismatic personalities in country music, pop culture, entertainment, sports, fashion, comedy and more.

Celebrity contestants and squares include Bill Engvall, Caroline Rhea, Carson Cressley, Chris Sullivan, Deana Carter, Devin Dawson, Fortune Feimster, Gary Busey, Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Kyle Busch, Mark Ballas & BC Jean, Marie Osmond, Melissa Peterman, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, and Ty Pennington. “CMT Nashville Squares” will feature exciting musical moments, fun and unpredictable competition, dance choreography from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: All Stars, and much more.

Additional celebrity guests this season include:

Adam Richman

Catherine Bach

Cheslie Kryst

Curtis Rempel & Brad Rempel

Dusty Slay

Hayley Orrantia

High Valley

Jon Reep

Josef Newgarden

Keifer Thompson & Shawna Thompson

Leah Turner

Lindsay Czarniak

Loni Love

Presley Tucker

Sara Tiana

Tom Wopat

WWE professional wrestler, Mickie James

“CMT’s Nashville Squares” is executive produced by Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment (also “VH1’s Hip Hop Squares”). Neal Konstantini serves as executive producer/show runner. The series is directed by Ivan Dudynsky. Candida Boyette-Clemons and Trevor Rose are executive producers for CMT with Leslie Fram as executive-in-charge of music. The format is licensed from CBS Television Distribution.

ABOUT CMT

CMT is the leading authority on country music and lifestyle, offering a mix of original series, music events and specials. CMT is everywhere its fans are including two cable channels (CMT and the 24-hour music channel, CMT Music), radio (CMT Radio), digital (CMT.com) and social (CMT on Facebook, CMT on Instagram and CMT on Twitter). CMT is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB). For more information, please visit CMTPress.com.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, the company has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment including groundbreaking and award winning television programming including the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Honors, UNCF An Evening of Stars, ABFF Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. On the scripted side, JCE has produced numerous shows for BET including Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart as well as the critically acclaimed The New Edition Story, a biopic on the boy band that aired as a 3-part mini-series. It posted record ratings for the network and attracted nearly 30 million viewers. It was followed by The Bobby Brown Story, which chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success, and was the highest rated non-tentpole program on the network since The New Edition Story. The company’s second season of American Soul, the critically-acclaimed period drama based on the untold rise of the iconic music and dance program Soul Train, will debut in 2020. For VH1, JCE has produced the network’s annual Mother’s Day special, Dear Mama and the hit game show Hip Hop Squares and for HBO, the hit comedy special, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’. Next for JCE is Rhythm and Flow where judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series for Netflix and Nashville Squares for CMT. Collins is also a producer for The Grammy Awards and was on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop 100 Power Players list. He has been featured in numerous publications including Ebony magazine’s Power 100 issue and on the cover of Vibe magazine. Go to http://www.jessecollinsent.com/ for more information on the company.