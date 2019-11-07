CRB Releases Advance Agenda Details for CRS 2020

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has published agenda details for its annual Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020, set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21, at Nashville’s Omni Hotel.

The full agenda will feature more than 20 mentoring, networking, and educational offerings, such as research presentations, featured artist interviews, programmed meet & greet breakfasts, and more, and is now available at countryradioseminar.com.

CRB/CRS President of the Board, Kurt Johnson, comments “The mission of CRS is to educate and connect the Country Music community, and 2020 will be a standout year.”

Today’s announcement of panels and speakers add to the list of previously released CRS 2020 agenda content, that includes four artist keynote sessions: Miranda Lambert (2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19); Rascal Flatts (4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19); Eric Church (4:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20); and Carrie Underwood (3:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21).

Among the highly anticipated sessions and speakers are:

All The Singles Ladies; Breaking Female Artists – Thursday, Feb. 20, 2:30-4:00 p.m.

One of the most discussed topics in our industry is female airplay disparity at Country radio. To more thoroughly examine the issue, CRS has expanded this session to 90-minutes. Attendees will hear from programmers who have been at the forefront of launching new artists, and how labels, streaming services, artist managers, and even an artist herself (TBA), have been working through this challenge during their respective careers. MCA Nashville SVP/Promotion Katie Dean will moderate this discussion, which will also feature Amazon Music Sr. Music Curator Emily Cohen; KKBQ/Houston Dir./Operations Johnny Chiang; WKLB/Country Brand Manager David Corey; KRTY/San Jose GM Nate Deaton; Shopkeeper Management CEO Marion Kraft; and Mercury Nashville’s Damon Moberly.

Radio In the Next Decade: What’s Next? – Friday, Feb. 21, 11:00-11:50 a.m.

Radio Advertising President/CEO Erica Farber will spearhead a discussion featuring three of the industry’s most thoughtful leaders: Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley; Cox Media Group EVP Bill Hendrich; and Hubbard Broadcasting Chairperson/CEO Ginny Hubbard, who will discuss management and transformation in 2020. Learn how these executives are operating in a multi-faceted media landscape and what audio today means to listeners, advertisers, and their local communities. CRS attendees will walk away with insights to implement in local markets, stations, and companies.

In Pod We Trust – Friday, Feb. 21, 2:00-2:50 p.m.

Building off the recent CRS360 webinar on podcasting, “In Pod We Trust” will take a more in-depth look at strategies for content creation, potential monetization, and marketing a podcast. Midwest Communications Corporate Country Brand Strategist Tom Baldrica will moderate; panelists include Jingle Punks Co-Founder/COO Jared Gutstadt, “All My Favorite People” podcast host Ashley Eicher, and Anchor Head of Content Partnerships, Armand Wilson.

Country Radio Seminar is the premier educational and networking event for Country radio and music industry professionals, offering attendees access to informative panels, countless networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations and intimate performances from some of today’s biggest stars and emerging artists.

Panels at CRS cover a broad range of topics relevant to today’s Country radio industry, including social media and digital innovations, PPM, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and much more.

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ®: The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for Country Radio Seminar is currently $599 per person and is available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Additionally, the CRS host hotel, Omni Nashville, is accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.