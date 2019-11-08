Veterans Day National Homeless Vets Housing Program Helping House Vets

Cumulus Media and Westwood One Network are empowering program directors and on-air personalities to support the Veterans Day National Homeless Veterans Housing Program (NHVHP), through VeteransMatter.org, which funds housing deposits for homeless veterans already approved for readied housing.

Anchoring the weekend long broadcast campaign are dozens of celebrities in support of ending veteran homelessness by helping Veterans Matter fund rental deposits for veterans who have nowhere else to go. From Carrie Underwood to Stevie Nicks, Ice-T to Willie Nelson, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top and John Mellencamp, CUMULUS Media and Westwood One properties will broadcast their public service announcements encouraging people to pledge their support by texting VETS to 41444 or visiting VeteransMatter.org to contribute any amount.



“Veterans are being beaten, robbed, even killed as they are trying to survive in homelessness. It’s inspiring for us, the nation, and especially the veterans on the streets, that the music industry is getting behind this effort in a big way. This is all for the heroes who fought for us—now we fight for them. They are not forgotten.” says Leslie.

Some Cumulus properties such as KSKS 93.7 “KISS Country” in Fresno, CA, are taking the campaign to a hyper-local level and working with Veterans Matter to direct funds they raise to benefit veterans in their local community.

“We in Fresno know the power of community coming together, and our goal is to lift another veteran and their family off the streets and into housing where they deserve to recapture their lives in dignity.” – Gnarley Charley, Morning Show Host KSKS Fresno.

The mission of Veterans Matter is to house as many veterans as possible, as quickly as possible. To date, 3209 veterans and their families have been housed, including 1102 children, but there are still over 37,000 more that need help.

“It is our privilege to support veterans and raise awareness for this essential organization,” shares Brian Philips — Executive Vice President, Content and Audience, CUMULUS Media.

Learn more about The National Homeless Veterans Housing Program through VeteransMatter.org, a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit, and learn where CUMULUS Media and Westwood One Network are helping to make every veteran matter through programming reaching over 250 million at www.CumulusMedia.com. #Mission100More