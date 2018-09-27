Country Pop Artist Eileen Carey Set to Perform at House of Blues

Eileen Carey will have her full band in tow performing on Wednesday – October 10, 6:00 PM – at The House of Blues in San Diego, as part of the RAW Artist Showcase. A guaranteed sellout, this show promised to highlight all of the fantastic songs that singer songwriter Eileen Carey has to offer.

RAW serves independent artists with tools, resources, education and exposure needed to thrive and succeed in their creative careers. RAW showcases indie talent in visual art, film, fashion & accessories design, music, performance art, beauty, and photography. Eileen Carey’s partnership with RAW promised to be spectacular.

This will be a very special night for Eileen Carey and her fans. She will be singing her new single “That Town” which has been climbing up the Radio Charts – 2 weeks in a row, at New Music Weekly – #1 Country Main Charts, and Country Internet Charts, and is also beginning to pick up momentum on College Radio as well.

Eileen Carey is a proven hit maker. Eileen has charmed and delighted audiences with such musical slices-of-life as “Good Bad Girl,” “Bottle Your Crazy Up,” “Bring on the Big,” “Let It Go,” “In The Air,” “Faith” and “Sweet Love.” Her vocal prowess is like no other, with her clear crisp smoky nuances, her individual groove has separated her away from the pack.

The Cleveland, Ohio native now lives in Los Angeles where Eileen Carey has become a fixture in the city’s bubbling music scene. She was named Los Angeles Music Awards “Live Country Performer” in 2017. In 2018 New Music Weekly voted Eileen its “Breakthrough Country Artist of the Year” which followed her 2017 crowning of their “Crossover Artist of the Year.” In April 2018 Eileen was awarded “Country Female Solo Artist of the Year” by the Las Vegas Producers Choice Honors event held at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. Eileen Carey also performs regularly in Nashville at World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central.

Eileen Carey will be bringing down the house on December 22nd, performing at The Rose in Pasadena, opening for the one of her favorites, the legendary Martha Davis of The Motels.

Eileen Carey writes the popular “Music Mom” advice blog. “The world is filled with ups and downs,” she says of her blog’s mission, “so I want to help people see things in a more positive light and find a better place in their lives.”

Eileen Carey is a force to be reckoned with, a prolific singer/songwriter, she is on her way to being a household name.

